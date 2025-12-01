'Flesh-eating bacteria' cases are down for the year, but continue popping up

The Florida Department of Health reported a new case of Vibrio vulnificus, commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria, in an update earlier this month.

This new case occurred in Polk County.

The statewide total now sits at 31 for the year, with five deaths reported.

It’s the lowest since 2019, when 27 cases were reported, and down greatly from 82 last year. Health officials say Hurricane Helene led to the high number of cases in 2024.

According to the health department, Vibrio is usually found in warm seawater.

Yet, as water temperatures drop heading into the end of the year, new cases have continued to appear.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Norman Beatty, associate professor of medicine at the University of Florida, said water temperature is not the only factor that allows the bacteria to grow.

“We have to recognize just that Vibrio is found year-round,” he said. “There are certain salinities that it is accustomed to and thrives in.”

Other than water salinity, Beatty added, certain algae and nutrients in the water contribute to the bacteria’s growth and survival.

He also said this year’s hurricane season contributed to the number of the most recent cases appearing.

Usually, by this time of the year, a storm or two has made landfall on or near Florida.

But a historically mild Atlantic hurricane season meant no hurricanes came even close to the state.

This resulted in a higher-than-usual volume of people at the beach, increasing the exposure and likely contributing to new cases this late in the year.

The best thing people can do to avoid infection, Beatty said, is to be aware of any scrapes and cuts they have before entering the water, and to watch for any signs of infection.

“Evidence suggests that seeing a doctor right away and starting on antibiotics can get you cured pretty quickly,” he said. “But a delay in diagnosis, even a half-day or a day’s worth of delay, can allow the bacteria to grow rapidly and cause tissue damage.”

Beatty said the first symptoms can take several hours or days to appear. They include redness, pain and swelling around the area of infection.

The health department says immunocompromised individuals should exercise extra caution.

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown of infections, visit the health department website.