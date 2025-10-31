In case SNAP benefits temporarily end, here are some places to find help

Two federal judges are telling the Trump administration to continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program using contingency money.

Friday's rulings came a day before the U.S. Department of Agriculture planned to freeze payments to the country's biggest food program due to the ongoing government shutdown.

But the judges gave the administration leeway on whether to fund the program partially or in full for November, which leaves 42 million Americans — including nearly three million Floridians — who receive assistance potentially in limbo.

Tasha Cohen-Glynn, a community outreach liaison for a local credit union, said that there are multiple backup plans that many people may not have considered.

“It’s time to tighten your budget and stock up on essentials,” she said. “Families need to seek short-term relief options and prepare.”

There are food banks and pantries throughout the state. Mobile pantries are available for those unable to travel.

Many financial institutions offer emergency assistance services and free financial counseling for their members.

Some food delivery services, like DoorDash, are waiving delivery fees to those with a valid SNAP or EBT card, and a growing number of Tampa Bay area restaurants are offering free meals to children in need.

Cohen-Glynn said it’s okay to seek out help if you need it.

"I want people to know that local help is available, it's accessible without judgment,” she said. “A lot of times people feel, and I think they let their pride get in the way in receiving assistance that we need. But this is exactly what we're here for."

But, beyond seeking external help, Cohen-Glynn said there are other steps people can take.

“Look for ways for your meals to go further by buying in bulk when you can and planning your meals in advance,” she said. “You should also set a small savings goal for when things like this happen again.”

Here are some sources for assistance:

A large number of national and statewide organizations offer searchable databases of food banks:



The Too Good To Go app is a free app designed to reduce food waste by connecting users with restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, and cafés that have unsold surplus food left at the end of the day. You just have to create an account and enter your zip code.

In the Tampa Bay area,



Metropolitan Ministries is beginning to register families who need Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.

Feeding Tampa Bay plans to use its grocery store at the Causeway Center at 3624 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa as an emergency food support site for families who rely on SNAP starting Nov. 3. It also has a series of emergency response events scheduled from Nov. 3-8 across the greater Tampa Bay region.

First Contact, formerly known as Tampa Bay 211 Cares, offers rental or social assistance.



In Pinellas County,



St. Pete Free Clinic offers an interactive map of Pinellas County allowing people to search by zip code to find the closest food resource. It also plans to offer extended hours in its

The Free Clinic's We Help Services FRESH Pantry offers fresh, nutritious produce, meats, food staples, and hygiene items for free to any Pinellas County resident in need through an indoor choice option and two drive-thru options. They also plan to extend hours of service at its FRESH Pantry on Nov. 4.

Positive Impact St. Pete offers free groceries every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 1770 22nd St So. in St. Petersburg.

The Juvenile Welfare Board offers assistance in paying electric, water, or gas bills, as well as with other basic needs, such as transportation and diapers.



In Pasco County,



Pasco County Continuum of Care has a number of food pantries.

Hudson Community Health & Resource Center has a pantry, clothing closet, resource hub and offers dental, medical and mental health services for children.

And a number of Tampa Bay area restaurants are offering free meals to children in need:



This list will be updated as more information becomes available.