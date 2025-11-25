© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
ACA on edge, the Trop's looking up, kicking the color barrier, holiday shopping ideas

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:18 PM EST
Millions of Floridians are watching their health insurance costs as federal subsidies for the Affordable Care Act are set to expire. From emergency room concerns to possible Medicaid solutions, a University of South Florida public health expert breaks down what’s at stake on "Florida Matters Live and Local."

Tropicana Field’s roof is back in place after Hurricane Milton shredded it last year, with the final replacement panel installed ahead of schedule. But interior repairs remain, and the clock is ticking. We learn what’s complete and what’s still to come.

Then we meet Jennifer Jones, the first African American Rockette dancer. She reflects on auditions, fan reactions and standing out while fitting in, and reminds us how perseverance and passion can leave a lasting mark on history — and the stage.

And with the holidays approaching, we’re highlighting local shopping tips and festive finds at the 15th annual Shopapalooza in St. Petersburg. A festival organizer and small business owner offer advice on how to shop smart while supporting your community.

Is the ACA on life support?

(0:00) With the Affordable Care Act’s COVID-era subsidies set to expire, millions of Floridians could see premiums rise fast. If healthy customers bail on the high-priced payments, what happens with the shrinking insurance pool? A public health expert explains what’s at stake.

GUEST:

  • Jay Wolfson, USF Health senior associate vice president and professor of public health

ALSO READ: Soaring health care costs stun Florida workers who buy insurance through ACA

Getting back into the game

(12:04) A year ago, Tropicana Field became a symbol of Hurricane Milton’s destruction. Now, it’s emblematic of St. Petersburg resilience. Yes, the iconic lid is again in place, but repairs inside are extensive. Workers are racing the clock with the Rays’ home opener on April 6. Here’s an update on the restoration.

GUESTS:

  • Beth Herendeen, St. Petersburg City Development Administration managing director
  • Colleen Wright, Tampa Bay Times reporter

ALSO READ: Trop's top is back: 24th and final replacement roof panel is in place

Kick, ball, change

(21:01) Think about Jennifer Jones as you watch the Rockettes dancing during the Macy’s parade on Thanksgiving. She broke the color barrier on the legendary troupe in 1988. It was dream come true, but it wasn’t exactly choreographed. She reflects on the resistance and resilience in her book, “Becoming Spectacular.”

GUEST:

  • Jennifer Jones, dancer and former member of the Radio City Rockettes

Local finds and smart holiday buys

(35:38) This holiday season, shopping local means discovering unique, handcrafted gifts while supporting your community. Experts share ideas on where to find standout local businesses and what to look for in specialty vendors. Shopapalooza in St. Petersburg this weekend is a perfect place to put those tips into action.

GUESTS:

  • Hunter Carpenter, Visit Sarasota director of partnership and community relations
  • Michele Northrup, the Saucy Queen and owner of Intensity Academy Sauces

