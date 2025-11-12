Rays' single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, some at reduced prices

One of the first orders of business for the Tampa Bay Rays’ new ownership is a reduction in price for some seat locations when the team returns to Tropicana Field in 2026.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Thursday through the MLB Ballpark app or online.

The Rays played the 2025 season in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field after Hurricane Milton ripped off the roof panels at Tropicana Field last fall. Repairs are on track to reopen the stadium in time for the April 6 home opener against the Chicago Cubs at 4:10 p.m.

On Wednesday, the team said ticket prices are reduced by an average of 15% for more than two-thirds of seats, compared with 2024.

The team also announced new premium seating options and all-inclusive season packages, as well as game starting times and other amenities in the repaired Trop.

Tampa Bay is also resuming $10 tickets, which were available in 2024.

Other ticket options

The Rays are introducing an opening day BOGO ticket offer. Fans who buy a ticket for opening day before this Sunday will get an email the following week with a code valid for a free ticket to any April or May home game.

One complimentary ticket for each opening day ticket bought will be distributed, up to a maximum of six per account with select blackout dates.

The Rays also announced new premium seating options with upgraded seats and locations as well as new all-inclusive ticket packages.

At the team’s new pop-up store across from the Trop, at 1101 First Ave. S., fans can visit the Premium Preview Center, which has scale replica of the new seating and an interactive virtual tour to experience the view from any seat.

Visit the Rays' website for premium seating options to make an appointment or purchase premium seats. Visit the Rays' website on the team store for full hours and information.

Rays’ season members, spring training season ticket holders and corporate partners will get information about special single-game presale opportunities. Advance parking will also be available for purchase.

Rays Insider subscribers will also get an email for the single-game ticket presale.

Earlier weekday game starts

There will be earlier weeknight game times. Starting times last season were adjusted to accommodate summer weather conditions for outdoor play at Steinbrenner Field.

From Monday through Thursday, first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. There will be select weekday matinees at 12:10 or 1:10 p.m. Friday games begin at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday starting times are 4:10 or 6:10 p.m. Sunday games are at 1:40 p.m.

Dates and opponents were announced in August.

The hurricane also left significant damage to the stadium’s interior. So fans will notice major upgrades under the roof, including an expanded main videoboard, new video displays behind home plate and along both foul poles, a new sound system, and refreshed suite interiors.

“We are excited to return home to Tropicana Field in April and to once again join our fans and neighboring businesses in downtown St. Petersburg in celebrating the return of Rays Baseball,” new Rays CEO Ken Babby said in a statement.

Babby was part of the Patrick Zalupski investment group that purchased the franchise in September for a reported $1.7 billion.

“As we open single-game ticket sales, we’re proud to offer a variety of additional options that make it easy for fans across the region to be part of the experience. This season is all about energy, excitement, and rallying behind the Rays as we chase every victory together!”

The Rays open the season with a nine-game road trip beginning March 26 at the St. Louis Cardinals.

The team will celebrate retired third baseman Evan Longoria on July 10-12 during the series against the Seattle Mariners. There will be special events and promotional items.

Other game promotions will be announced at a later date.

Other game promotions will be announced at a later date.