Rays announce spring training schedule in anticipation of Trop's reopening

If work stays on schedule, repairs on hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field will be rounding third base as the Tampa Bay Rays open spring training Feb. 21 in Port Charlotte.

The Rays announced their Grapefruit League schedule on Wednesday, and like the other 30 Major League Baseball teams, there are few twists compared to the typical preseason slate.

For starters, the schedule opens earlier than normal because of the World Baseball Classic, which runs March 4-17. The international tournament will include MLB players.

Camps will open for WBC pitchers and catchers on Feb. 9, with the rest of the MLB team reporting Feb. 11. WBC position players report Feb. 12, and the rest on Feb. 16.

As the team’s new ownership group settles in, a major fan focus will be the anticipated reopening of the Trop on April 6 against the Chicago Cubs.

However, the Rays still have 30 games against MLB competition beforehand.

It begins Feb. 21 at Charlotte Sports Park against Atlanta and ends at Venice’s CoolToday Park against the Braves on March 24.

In between the Rays only come north of Sarasota's Fruitville Road eight times, including one road game (March 6) against the New York Yankees at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, where Tampa Bay played the 2025 regular seasonafter Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off the Trop last year.

There is also an exhibition game against the Netherlands on March 4, one of 14 games in which MLB teams play national teams preparing for the WBC.

A team of Rays and Mets prospects will meet in Port St. Lucie as part of the third Spring Breakout. All MLB teams will participate in the prospect showcase March 19-22.

Another anomaly: multiple crossover games between the Arizona and Florida-based teams. That includes the Yankees in Mesa to face the Cubs and Tigers, going to Scottsdale to play the Rockies, on March 23-24.

Also, the A's will play a pair of games at Las Vegas Ballpark. The A’s are scheduled to relocate to Vegas from their temporary home in Sacramento in 2028.

That all leads up to the 2026 Opening Night game on March 25, when the Giants host the Yankees at Oracle Park. After games in Milwaukee and Minnesota, the Rays return to a freshly topped Trop.

The $60 million repair involved replacing the stadium’s 24 fabric roof panels – 18 had been installed by last week, with the other six scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

After roof work is complete, interior projects, including installing new turf, video boards and sound systems, will take place before the home opener against the Cubs.

Rays 2026 Spring Training Schedule

(Home games at Charlotte Sports Park)

(Times to be announced)

Feb 21 – vs. Braves

Feb 22 – at Pirates (Bradenton)

Feb 23 – vs. Red Sox

Feb 24 – vs. Twins (SS)

Feb 25 – at Orioles (Sarasota)

Feb 26 – at Red Sox (Fort Myers)

Feb 27 – vs. Blue Jays

Feb 28 – vs. Tigers

Mar 1 – at Braves (SS) (Venice)

Mar 2 – at Pirates (Bradenton)

Mar 3 – vs. Phillies (SS)

Mar 3 – at Twins (SS) (Fort Myers)

Mar 4 – vs. Netherlands

Mar 5 – vs. Orioles

Mar 6 – at Yankees (Tampa)

Mar 7 – at Red Sox (Fort Myers)

Mar 8 – vs. Braves

Mar 9 – at Tigers (Lakeland)

Mar 10 – vs. Twins

Mar 11 – at Braves (Venice)

Mar 13 – at Red Sox (Fort Myers)

Mar 14 – at Twins (Fort Myers)

Mar 15 – vs. Pirates

Mar 16 – at Braves (Venice)

Mar 17 – vs. Yankees

Mar 19 – Rays Prospects at Mets Prospects (Spring Breakout) (Port St. Lucie)

Mar 19 – at Phillies (Clearwater)

Mar 20 – vs. Red Sox

Mar 21 – vs. Twins

Mar 22 – at Blue Jays (Dunedin)

Mar 23 – at Phillies (Clearwater)

Mar 24 – at Braves (Venice)

Times and ticket details to be announced.