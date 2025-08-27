Trop repairs have a target date: Rays home opener is scheduled for April 6

St. Petersburg’s timetable for repairing hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field remains the start of the Tampa Bay Rays’ 2026 season. Now the city has an official date to shoot for.

Major League Baseball on Tuesday released the schedule, which shows the Rays’ home opener on April 6 against the Chicago Cubs.

It remains an ambitious target, although roof repairs are well underway. The city, which is responsible for repairs, said last week that installation of the fabric dome is on track to finish in December, weather permitting.

That would leave about three months to address interior issues, such as a installing new field, structural work, and electronics such as the videoboards and lightning.

The schedule buys the city a little time. The Rays open the season with a nine-game road trip beginning March 26 at St. Louis.

On Friday, the city said on social media the first of the 24 high-tech Teflon roof panels was being installed. The roof material was manufactured in Germany and assembled in China, then air-freighted this month to St. Petersburg in four bundles.

The stadium was rendered unplayable in October by Hurricane Milton, forcing the Rays to play this season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

By contract, St. Petersburg is responsible for the repairs, which are slated to cost about $55 million.

There is no announced contingency if the Trop is not ready in time for the home opener.

Should things go as planned, MLB’s schedule-makers did their part to draw fans to the ballpark, with series against the Cubs and rival New York Yankees that week. Both are popular teams that draw a large contingent of fans, especially in St. Petersburg.

In honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, the 96th All-Star Game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 14.

The Rays-St. Louis opener is part of a 14-game slate, MLB's earliest traditional opening day — although a standalone matchup in San Francisco between the Giants and Yankees starts the season a day earlier.

The Rays’ regular season closes against at Philadelphia on Sept. 27.