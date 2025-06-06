St. Petersburg commits additional funds toward Tropicana Field repairs

The city of St. Petersburg committed more money to its repair of Tropicana Field during a city council meeting Thursday.

With minimal discussion, the council approved contract extensions with repair companies and funds for the next phase of repairs. These items bumped the city’s current commitment to $38.5 million.

The city’s engineering director, Brejesh Prayman, assured council members the project is not expected to exceed the initial $55 million projection.

“Everything that we've estimated, so far, we're tracking below,” he said.

The city is responsible for repairing stadium damage that occurred during Hurricane Milton in October. The Rays are contracted to play at Tropicana Field through the 2028 season. They are playing this season in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field.

Ahead of the meeting, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Rays should be back in the Trop by the start of the 2026 season, according to the Tampa Bay Times .

The council extended the contract for the project’s disaster recovery and restoration company. The extension meant an additional $1.6 million for BMS CAT, which is mitigating damage to the stadium while it is exposed to the elements and monitoring leak diverters.

The council also approved a guaranteed maximum price of $2.3 million to Hennessy Construction Services for the repair and replacement of metal panels. Those panels are not part of the roof repair, but for interior and exterior walls damaged in the storm.

Other repairs scheduled for fall — after the new roof is installed — include fixing audio, video, electrical and security equipment. The council approved almost $300,000 for its contract with Associated Space Design.

With the city assuming control of the site to begin construction, St. Petersburg will now be responsible for covering the cost of security.

The city will retain Event Services America, which has been employed by the Rays to watch the Trop until repairs start.

Council Vice Chair Lisset Hanewicz said the city is picking up the $800,000 security bill when construction starts based on “industry standards.”