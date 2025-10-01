© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Satellite view of Hurricane Helene off the Florida west coast
2024 Hurricanes: One Year Later
On September 26, 2024, Hurricane Helene passed off our coast and made landfall in the Big Bend area. Thirteen days later, Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key. Both storms devastated parts of our region. And many people are still recovering a year later. WUSF's reporters reached out to some of the people they interviewed after the storms to check back in on them. These are their stories of resilience.

A year later, he's still working to make his Pasco home livable again

WUSF | By Sky Lebron
Published October 1, 2025 at 9:17 AM EDT
Ferguson stares at the camera. Behind him is the open doorway to his backyard, where the water is still overtaking the yard.
Sky Lebron
/
WUSF
At the time, Don Ferguson said he was planning to park an RV in his front yard and live in it until the flooding receded.

Said Don Ferguson, 71: "I'm so tired of working. This is supposed to be my retirement years, and I'm working harder now than I worked at work."

Within the span of two weeks in 2024, our region was slammed by two major hurricanes.

Don Ferguson is among those who are still dealing with the effects.

In March, months after Hurricane Milton caused devastation across the Tampa Bay region, Ferguson said he "lost everything" after his home took on multiple feet of water and nearly everything inside was destroyed.

His home was still flooded because of clogged drainage pipes.

“I've worked my whole life," he said at the time. "My whole life is on this property."

And he continues to work on getting his home livable again.

Since February, the floodwaters on his property have receded, and he has also gotten more financial help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The inside of Ferguson's house, which has been completely damaged from the storm. The floors are withered and all of the furniture is suffering from mold and water damage.
Sky Lebron
/
WUSF
Don Ferguson's entire home that he’s spent nearly two decades in, was flooded during Milton. He says trucks wouldn't come out to pump out the water for weeks, and left before the flooding was eliminated.

Ferguson is living in a trailer in front of his house. But now comes the hard part — making his home livable again.

"Well, at 71 years old, I'm good for about four to five hours," Ferguson said, "and I'm pretty much done for the day.

"I'm trying to save every dime I got from him for this kind of stuff, and do all this myself, because I don't have enough money to have someone come in and do it. Most of my friends are the same age as me, so they're too old to help, too. So I'm here doing what I can do."

"I'm so tired of working," Ferguson said. "This is supposed to be my retirement years, and I'm working harder now than I worked at work, except now I don't have the energy level like I used to have."

Ferguson is also struggling to get the drainage behind his place cleared.

Pasco County says it's his responsibility since he owns the property. Meanwhile, he said the Florida Department of Emergency Management told him the county owns that drainage, and he can't get more money if it's county owned.

Right now he said he's trying to figure out who exactly owns that drainage, and how he's going to get it cleared or dredged before another hurricane hits.
Tags
Weather Pasco CountyHurricane MiltonFloodingFlooding Pasco CountyHurricane Recovery
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Related Stories
  1. A Clearwater group is still helping residents recover from Hurricane Milton
  2. With hope and hard work, the Columbia in St. Armands Circle bounces back after storms
  3. A Progress Village resident reflects on a stormwater pond and flooding a year after Hurricane Milton
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now