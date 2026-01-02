Creative Pinellas takes a bow in Largo with year-end show

After being defunded by the county in September, the non-profit organization "Creative Pinellas" is vacating the county-owned space, making this exhibition both a celebration and a farewell.

Arts Annual 8, is now on view through Jan. 4, offering the public the last opportunity to experience the works of Pinellas County’s creative community in the gallery its called home since 2018.

The exhibition themed “From Now to Next” features painting, sculpture, spoken word, ceramics, mixed media, assemblage, film, and a special site-specific installation from the artist BASK.

The nonprofit, which was established in 2011, has its funding cut by the county in September. In a 5-2 vote, the Pinellas County Commision slashed about $1 million in funding for the nonprofit with plans to instead award about $500,000 in grants for arts tourism.

Margaret Murray, the CEO of Creative Pinellas, said the organization continues to work with the county to develop new partnerships.

"I'm confident that Creative Pinellas will be able to continue distributing grants to artists and helping them fulfill their professional dreams," she said.

The organization still gets some federal and private funding.

Meanwhile , Murray said the group is working on initiatives for the new year.

"We're also looking to see what will help the arts community and the residents of Pinellas County, how we can help them experience art to the best and highest degree," she said.

Arts Annual 8 is open through Jan. 4 at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Rd in Largo.

