© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Creative Pinellas is defunded despite an outpouring of support by local artists

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:01 AM EDT
Residents wait to address Pinellas County commissioners during a public hearing on Sept. 4. Around XX people spoke in opposition of the county's recent proposal to defund Creative Pinellas.
Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners
/
Screenshot
Residents wait to address Pinellas County commissioners during a public hearing on Sept. 4. More than 50 people spoke in opposition of the county's recent proposal to defund Creative Pinellas.

The Pinellas County Commission voted 5-2 to slash around $1 million in funding for the county's designated arts agency following a public hearing on Sept. 4.

Pinellas County commissioners voted Thursday night to cut about $1 million in funding for Creative Pinellas.

That's the county's designated arts agency that supports public arts projects and distributes grants to local artists.

ALSO READ: Pinellas County could retool its public arts funding

The 5-2 vote came after more than two hours of public comment, where more than 50 residents pleaded with county officials to preserve the funding.

Commissioners Rene Flowers and Dave Eggars voted against defunding the arts agency.

Ahead of the vote, Eggars expressed concern over the expediency of the decision to undercut the arts organization in the name of government efficiency.

"I just think we it's a little quick, a little knee-jerk, and the knee-jerk reaction is DOGE telling us how to run our lives down here," Eggars said.

The changes to the proposed budget, which aren't yet official, would completely defund Creative Pinellas. It would instead set aside around $500,000 for arts tourism grants to be directly overseen by the county.

Tags
Arts / Culture ArtsPinellas CountyPinellas County CommissionCreative Pinellas
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Related Stories
  1. Art Center Sarasota celebrates 100 years of making art accessible to everyone
  2. Malaika Hollist of Arts Axis Florida on West African Food, Imposter Syndrome and More
  3. In Florida, street art will soon be a thing of the past
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now