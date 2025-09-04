Hurricane-damaged Ballast Point Pier can be restored, rather than rebuilt

Tampa officials have decided Ballast Point Pier — closed since it was damaged during the 2024 hurricanes — can be restored rather than rebuilt, cutting years off the time needed to reopen the iconic fishing spot.

On Thursday, the city announced the start of a project to reinforce pilings, replace all pier boards, and upgrade plumbing, lighting, electrical systems and fish-cleaning stations.

Competitive solicitation has begun to select a design/build team, with design and construction to follow. No cost estimate or projected completion date has been released.

ALSO READ: Tampa makes progress in hurricane recovery with Parks and Recreation facilities reopening

The century-old pier, which stretches nearly 1,000 feet into Hillsborough Bay, anchors the popular Ballast Point Park in South Tampa.

Hurricane Helene brought Tampa sustained winds of about 70 mph and a 6-foot storm surge before it came ashore in Florida’s Big Bend at Category 4 on Sept. 26, 2024.

Heavy damage, including ripped walkway boards, forced closure of the structure.

Two weeks later, Hurricane Milton added to the ruin, with winds of more than 90 mph recorded in Tampa after making landfall as a Category 3 storm at Siesta Key.

As late as March, assessments suggested the pier might need to be rebuilt. However, after reviewing engineering reports, the city said it was determined that restoration was feasible.

ALSO READ: Hillsborough County is asking for resident input on how to spend hurricane recovery money

An original pier at the park was destroyed in the 1921 Tarpon Springs hurricane, according to the city. It was rebuilt and reopened in April 1925. In 2009, the pier was repaired and upgraded, and a boat dock was added as part of $966,000 project.

In a statement announcing the city’s plans, Mayor Jane Castor emphasized the pier’s role as a “treasured” fixture for fishing, walking, viewing fireworks, air shows, the bay and downtown skyline.

“This restoration is great news for all Tampanians and all visitors,” she said.

Once completed, the pier will resume operating 24/7.

