A sea turtle rescued after Hurricane Helene is released back into the Gulf

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:10 AM EDT
Hunter Eichler, head aquarist at the Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory, holds Aggie, the green sea turtle, at Bald Point State Park on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.
Douglas Soule
/
WUSF
Hunter Eichler, head aquarist at the Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory, holds Aggie, the green sea turtle, at Bald Point State Park on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.

'Hopefully, just like she healed, the communities affected [by Hurricane Helene] can heal as well, and move forward and rebuild stronger,' said the caretaker for Aggie, the green sea turtle.

Hurricane Helene washed Aggie ashore.

The young green sea turtle was one of five cared for by Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory following the September storm.

The laboratory in the small North Florida community of Panacea has an aquarium and conducts marine wildlife research and rehabilitation, including for endangered animals like the green sea turtle.

Rescued from Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend, Aggie arrived with an injured shoulder and aspiration pneumonia, caused by the hurricane-whipped waters of the Gulf rushing into her lungs.

Even worse, she developed a bone infection.

Aggie — short for Agate, like the gemstone — remained at the laboratory for nearly a year, after the other sea turtles were released.

But she returned to the wild Thursday afternoon.

“She has cleared all of her infections, she’s gotten to about four times the size she was when she came in and there is no reason to hold her anymore, she’s happy and healthy,” said Hunter Eichler, head aquarist.

Eichler spent a lot of time with Aggie over the months, working on her recovery.

Now, she held the turtle on the beach at Bald Point State Park. Aggie flapped her flippers, staring at the same sea that had spit her out.

Eichler placed the turtle in the sand.

“Bye, Aggie!” children shouted from the crowd of onlookers.

Aggie darted into the water.

Aggie, the green sea turtle, in her tank at the Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory in Panacea.
Douglas Soule
/
WUSF
Aggie, the green sea turtle, in her tank at the Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory in Panacea.

Once back at the lab, Eichler pulled down the signs about Aggie from beside her old tank.

“I’m going to miss seeing her in here every day,” she said. “But there’s no reason to keep a healthy sea turtle in captivity. She’s doing what she does best in the wild.”

But they’d been through a lot together. She had tears in her eyes.

“Hopefully, just like she healed, the communities affected [by Hurricane Helene] can heal as well, and move forward and rebuild stronger,” Eichler said.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Environment Sea TurtlesHurricane Helene
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
