DeSantis names Bob Asztalos to direct the Florida Agency for Persons With Disabilities

Bob Asztalos, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs since 2021, was named Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as director of the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

Asztalos, who previously worked as chief lobbyist for the Florida Health Care Association, has overseen the state’s eight veterans’ nursing homes while at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

“Bob has dedicated his career to serving others, including his leadership at the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “I’m confident he will work hard to improve the lives of Floridians with unique abilities.”

The position opened this year when former director Taylor Hatch was named secretary of the Department of Children and Families.

“Bob Asztalos has tremendous passion for the veterans of our great free state, and he has my full trust and confidence as a leader,” said James Hartsell, executive director executive director of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Bob’s tireless efforts to improve the operations and success of our State Veterans Homes will have a lasting impact for many years to come. I wish Bob fair winds and following seas in his new role.”

