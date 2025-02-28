Shevaun Harris named to take over AHCA, and Taylor Hatch is moving over to run DCF

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that Shevaun Harris, who has led the Florida Department of Children and Families since 2021, will become secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration.

He also announced that Taylor Hatch, who has led the Agency for Persons with Disabilities since 2023, will succeed Harris as secretary of the Department of Children and Families.

Before leading DCF, Harris spent nearly two decades with AHCA in several roles, including acting secretary. Most of her tenure was focused on the administration of Florida's Medicaid program.

Hatch previously worked as DCF's deputy secretary. DeSantis did not announce who will replace Hatch at the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

The appointments came after DeSantis last month named former ACHA Secretary Jason Weida to serve as his chief of staff, replacing James Uthmeier, who is now Florida's attorney general.

“Both Secretaries Harris and Hatch have been doing a phenomenal job serving the people of Florida in their respective roles, and I know each of them will contribute significantly to their new positions,” DeSantis said in a post on X.



