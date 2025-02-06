Jason Weida is leaving post atop Florida's Medicaid agency to be DeSantis' chief of staff

Jason Weida, who has led the state Agency for Health Care Administration during the past two years, will serve as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next chief of staff.

Weida will succeed James Uthmeier, who is leaving the chief of staff position to become attorney general.

AHCA's primary responsibility is overseeing the state's Medicaid program. It also handles licensing for the state's health care facilities and the sharing of health care data for the purpose of developing public policy and promoting the transparency of consumer health care information.

Uthmeier announced Weida’s selection in a memo addressed to “Team DeSantis.” The memo did not say when the change will take effect.

“We have the best team in the country and I know your successes will only continue under the Governor and Jason,” the memo said.

Weida, an attorney, became AHCA secretary in 2023 after serving as the agency’s chief of staff.

There is no word on who would replace Weida in the interim or long term. The position is appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

DeSantis said last month that Uthmeier will replace former Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was appointed by DeSantis to replace former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. John Guard has served as acting attorney general.

