Why a handgun is being removed from law enforcement agencies in Tampa Bay

The Sig Sauer P320 is one of the most popular handguns in the country. And it’s also part of the standard equipment issued to police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

But some of those law enforcement agencies, including here in the greater Tampa Bay region, have decided they don’t want their officers using this handgun for safety reasons.

They’ve removed the weapon from their arsenals, and in some cases, they’ve traded them in, and the guns ended up being sold to the public.

In this episode of "Florida Matters," we speak to Ava Sasani, a reporter with The Trace, who’s been looking into why and how these guns end up on the streets. You can find her reporting here.

We also speak to Your Florida reporters Douglas Soule for an update on state politics. He talks about where lawmakers stand on the 2025-26 budget, sales and property taxes, and recent bills signed into law on boater freedom, fluoride in the water and animal cruelty.

You can listen to the episode on the media player above.