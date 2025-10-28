© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tampa Bay residents with ties to Jamaica are worried about Hurricane Melissa

WUSF | By Emma Brisk
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A man wearing a green hoodie walking with his bike through a flooded street next to homes in water up to his ankles.
Matias Delacroix
/
AP
A man wades through a flooded street ahead of the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Hurricane Melissa is hitting Jamaica as a powerful Category 5 storm — the worst the island has ever seen, Tampa Bay residents with ties to Jamaica are concerned.

Hurricane Melissa is barreling towards Jamaica as a strong Category 5 storm and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, devastating the island.

Tampa has a large Caribbean community, so many residents are watching the storm closely and speaking with loved ones who are bracing for impact.

Andrew Ashmeade owns four Jerk Hut restaurants in Tampa. He just visited his family in Jamaica last week and said a storm was the last thing on his mind.

“I was admiring the beauty of the island and I was just thinking how much I miss being there,” Ashmeade said. “We just want to pray that we don’t get a direct hit from this major storm.”

Many towns along Jamaica's southern coast reported power outages as winds picked up Sunday night. Ashmeade’s sister lost power well before Melissa made landfall.

Two men standing on top of a shipping container handing a wooden board to another man above them to place on a window.
Matias Delacroix
/
AP
Workers board up shop windows ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Joshua Shirley is with the Jamaican Alliance Movement at USF. He is from Jamaica and also has family still living there. He said he can’t imagine the damage they might suffer.

“We’ve never seen a hurricane or disaster of this caliber and I do think the recovery process will be difficult,“ said Shirley. “That’s why we’re reliant on the support of people from other countries that can really make an impact.”

Shirley has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

“A simple $5 donation or what you spend on a coffee could really change lives of people; could really have an impact that's bigger than life,” said Shirley

Jamaica has not seen a direct landfall of a hurricane over a Category 3. Melissa is expected to strike with the strongest winds ever recorded on the Caribbean island.

The National Hurricane Center said, as of Monday afternoon, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.

Areas of eastern Jamaica could see up to 30 inches of rain and western Haiti could get around 16 inches.

A man in a teal raincoat stands behind a tree to tie up his red canoe with rope in the water.
Matias Delacroix
/
AP
A fisherman ties boats in preparation for the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Melissa’s effects are predicted to leave a long-term impact similar to historic hurricanes like Katrina and Sandy, washing away roads, knocking out electricity and destroying homes, meteorologists said.

“I want the people of Tampa to know that this isn't the typical hurricane and to really pray for the people of Jamaica,” Shirley said.

The Associated Press reports Melissa has already caused six deaths in the Caribbean as of Monday — three in Haiti, one in the Dominican Republic and two in Jamaica.

U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was centered 140 miles southwest of the Jamaican capital of Kingston on Monday afternoon.

The hurricane is moving northwest at the slow speed of 3 miles per hour, which is expected to lengthen landfall and cause worse damage from strong winds and pockets of flooding rain.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for seven flood-prone areas in Jamaica, with buses taking people to shelters.

Melissa is expected to hit eastern Cuba later Tuesday, with up to 20 inches of rain forecast for parts of the island.

Satellite image of a large swirling hurricane over a map of the Caribbean islands.
AP
/
NOAA
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Melissa, as of Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
Emma Brisk
Emma Brisk is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
Emma Brisk
