ZooTampa released the most rehabilitated manatees in its history during 2025

Mudonna was rescued in the wee hours early one morning in November 2024 — just weeks after Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through the state. She was trapped in five inches of water, with no access to open water and limited food, as cold temperatures dropped to around 30°F.

Multiple agencies, including Florida Fish and Wildlife and the University of Florida Marine Rescue, and the ZooTampa of Lowry Park Team, rescued Mudonna, who weighed a concerning 345 pounds. When she was released into Crystal River a week ago, she weighed more than 700 pounds.

Mudonna was one of 26 manatees nursed back to health and released into Florida waters in 2025 — the highest number in its history.

ZooTampa Mudonna was one of 26 manatees nursed back to health and released into Florida waters in 2025 — the highest number in its history. Here, she swims away in Crystal River after being returned to her natural habitat.

The Zoo’s David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center, touted by ZooTampa as the largest nonprofit facility of its kind in the U.S., has cared for more than 615 manatees since 1991.

Most were successfully returned to their natural habitat. ZooTampa is one of just three contracted federally permitted manatee rehabilitation centers in the state of Florida.

ALSO READ: Rehabbing manatees can be stressful work. It's her 'whole life'

In Spring 2026, ZooTampa, which is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, will unveil the Straz Family Manatee Rescue as part of the new Florida Waters expansion.

The new facility will offer visitors immersive, eye-level underwater views of manatees.

Last summer, ZooTampa completed two new 16,000-gallon pools designed to care for injured, sick, and orphaned manatees. You can watch the manatees swimming there online 24/7 through the zoo's webcam.

ALSO READ: Florida Department of Environmental Protection argues it's not responsible for manatee protection

Florida's manatee population continues to face challenges from seagrass loss and watercraft injuries. It is estimated that more than 620 manatees died last year, with 97 suffering boat strikes.

Wildlife advocates are afraid the Trump administration's plans to roll back protections in the Endangered Species Act will hinder efforts to save iconic state animals like manatees.

Among others, one revision would eliminate the definition of "harm," which prohibits any killing or injuring of species at risk of extinction. That extends to excluding the destruction of their habitats.

Learn more about the proposed changes, which the federal Fish and Wildlife Service is reviewing now.