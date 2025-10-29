© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Major Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba, high flash flood risk: Bahamas is next in path

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published October 29, 2025 at 1:09 PM EDT
11am Oct. 29 NHC advisory.

Melissa is now traveling over Cuba, with strong, violent winds and extreme rainfall. Up to 16 inches of rain is possible for eastern Cuba.

Hurricane Melissa made its second landfall shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the province of Santiago de Cuba in eastern Cuba. Melissa made landfall as a Category three hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, making it a Category three hurricane at its second landfall. Melissa will spend the whole day traveling over Cuba, but it is also picking up a little bit of speed. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time, Melissa was moving at 14 mph, a big contrast to the 8 mph forward speed when it moved over Jamaica.

By Thursday morning, Melissa should be crossing the southern Bahamas, where strong winds and downpours are expected. In the southern Bahamas, up to 8 inches of rain could fall in some areas. In the long term, Bermuda could also be impacted by Melissa. We will continue to monitor to see how close Melissa can get to Bermuda.

Satellite imagery showed Melissa as it made landfall in Cuba.
Melissa made landfall in the town of Chivirico in Santiago de Cuba. There have been two previous notable storms that have made landfall near this location. Most recently, there were Sandy in 2012 and Inez in 1966.

For this Wednesday, conditions will continue to improve across Jamaica as they start their cleaning efforts. The first images to emerge after being hammered down all afternoon on Tuesday are devastating. Many locations are completely flooded. Melissa's violent winds completely rip many places across the western side of the islands.

Across Cuba, although some images have already started to appear, the true aftermath of Melissa will likely not be known until Thursday as Melissa moves further away from the island. So far, flooding has been widespread, especially in parts of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.

Melissa does not pose a threat to the United States and will continue to move across the open Atlantic waters, gradually weakening and accelerating northward.
Irene Sans
