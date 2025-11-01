With a month left in hurricane season, experts stress importance of planning ahead in Florida

Driving through Orlando in the pouring rain and powerful winds, Lindsey Blum crashed into the car in front of her, making an already hectic moment even more chaotic, and worse, traumatic.

"I couldn't see until it was too late," said the 22-year-old University of Florida student, "because it was so dark and raining so hard."

Blum had totaled her car last year while driving from school in Gainesville to her home in Broward County in anticipation of Category 5 Hurricane Milton pummeling North Central Florida. No one was hurt, but Blum still faces repercussions from the accident, including losing her first car and facing depression.

Her story is one of caution to those who take hurricane safety lightly.

Hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30. We are already four months into the official hurricane season, and no major storms have made landfall in the U.S. But don't be fooled – there's still time for major activity this season. Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, the strongest-ever storm to hit Jamaica, had winds topping 185 mph and could have turned toward the Sunshine State.

Last year at this time, Florida experienced a lively season with three hurricane strikes. In addition to Milton, there was Hurricane Debby, a Category 1, and Helene, a Category 4.

Floridians know that staying prepared for major hurricanes is especially important. The Sunshine State is the most impacted by hurricanes in the U.S., according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association.

WUFT Senior Meteorologist Megan Borowski said the mildness of this hurricane season should not make people less vigilant as we leave October, as it could turn into a high-activity month.

"Data shows that on average, storms that develop during October tend to develop near the Caribbean," Borowski said, -"Gulf of America, or in the western Atlantic near the east coast of the United States."

We won't know the true effects of this season until it blows over on Nov. 30, Borowski said.

Concerns for students and newer residents

It is important for students and newer residents of Gainesville and North Central Florida to know how to properly prepare for a hurricane.

For students, fleeing campus should be the first choice when a hurricane is approaching. If that is not an option, it's wise to find a sturdy structure in case of strong winds. This can be a local hurricane shelter or a peer's house but staying in a building with several floors is not advisable.

If students choose to stay in dorms for a hurricane, going to the lowest, center-most point of the building is a good choice.

The University of Florida provides weather updates and resources on its emergency weather website. Additionally, Santa Fe College offers a helpful resources website for students to prepare for and be alerted about hurricanes.

People's Trust Insurance, a Florida-based insurance company, provides tips for residents to photograph their home before a hurricane, to prove the conditions beforehand.

Pet owners

Just like humans, pets need to have their essentials. Pet owners will want to make sure that they're stocked up with at least three days worth of medications and, of course, dry and canned foods, along with water.

It's more complicated for animals at adoption facilities. Jordan Chiodo, development coordinator at the Humane Society of North Central Florida, said there are different possibilities for Humane Society residents during this time.

"That might mean sheltering them here at our facility, moving them into foster homes or, in the event of a major storm," she said, "flying them out to partner shelters in other states."

Last year during Hurricane Helene, Alachua County Bicentennial provided these shelters as pet-friendly solutions:

The Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center (1028 NE 14th St., Gainesville)

The Easton-Newberry Sports Complex (24880 NW 16th Ave., Newberry)

Although the Humane Society cannot shelter pets for hurricanes, she said the Alachua County Animal Resources has guidance on safe sheltering options.

For more information about how to properly prepare for this, visit Alachua County's pet resources page.

Additional advice

Another important part of hurricane preparedness is to get information from a reliable source, like the NOAA or by following a local meteorologist. Also, beware of old forecasts that can show up on your feeds.

Florida also activates a toll-free hotline during an emergency like this, 1-800-342-3557. Additionally, the Division of Emergency Management provides a list of emergency shelters along with more resources.

