Flu cases spike in Florida, as doctors say vaccine can still help prevent worst cases

Flu cases are “very high” in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, and local doctors say hospitalizations are rising, too.

The surge is driven by a new variant of influenza A (H3N2) that has largely evaded this year’s flu shot.

“This year we've seen an exceptionally high number of flu cases, specifically flu A,” said Jason Wilson, chair of Emergency Medicine at USF Health.

More than 800 people tested positive for influenza A throughout the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) health system in December, up from 179 in November, according to data from a hospital spokeswoman. January's numbers for the first week of the year are at 230.

Flu season lasts until March, so it's not too late to get a vaccine, even though this year's formulation was completed in February, before the mutation took hold in the strain circulating now, Wilson said.

"It is true that this year's vaccine is probably not as efficacious," added Wilson, "but it is keeping people from getting as sick as people may get without the vaccine."

The rising caseload is in line with what’s generally expected this time of year, said Wilson, who is also the chief of Emergency Medicine at Tampa General Hospital.

"What I would say right now is, if you have a fever and body aches, chances are, yes, you probably do have the flu, and you probably have influenza A," Wilson said.

Rest, and fluids, can help most people recover. But those with other medical conditions like heart disease, lung problems or diabetes, may experience complications.

"It can stress your heart out, and it can cause people to have cardiac events," said Andrew Downes, an emergency medicine doctor at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

In Sarasota, where there is a larger elderly population, "we are seeing quite a bit of positive flu tests that are requiring admissions," Downes added.

People with symptoms are urged to "stay home so that it doesn't affect the people that you're around," said Downes.

Those over 65 should talk to their doctor if they are exposed or feel sick with the flu, Downes said.

"When you are symptomatic and greater than the age of 65 and there are therapeutic options that you may be a candidate for, like antivirals," he said.

