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While flu activity is still relatively low, officials say now is the time to get vaccinated before cases begin to rise later this year.
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University of Florida students are working with the Florida Department of Health in Alachua County to provide free flu vaccinations at 37 Alachua County schools through UF's Control Flu program.
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People with heart problems, COPD and diabetes are among those at higher risk of complications from the flu.
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The CDC shows a continued drop in flu hospitalizations, but other indicators were up — including states with high or very high levels for respiratory illnesses. Florida numbers are trending down.
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The short answer is yes, but a Florida expert weighs in on how you should receive the vaccines this season ahead of another possible tripledemic.
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Flu. COVID. RSV. When and how to get vaccinated against them can be confusing. Here are some of the most important things to know.
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The Florida Department of Health found that influenza cases from August to September were higher than expected, which could be an indication of an above-average season. Meantime, COVID continues to linger.
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Health officials advise residents not to let their guards down when it comes to infection control as the flu is still more prevalent in the community than it typically is over the summer.
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The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots.
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More social distancing led to fewer cases during the last flu season, but that means people didn’t have an opportunity to build immunity.
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Experts say precautions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus have caused a dramatic drop in cases of the flu, both in Florida and across the country.
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Global health organizations have put themselves on high alert over the coronavirus , a deadly illness that originated in China, and has made it's way to...