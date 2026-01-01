Mithil Vyas

After my brief stint as the sports reporter for my elementary school, I took a long hiatus from the world of journalism during what some may call the dark ages — my teenage years.

Still, I grew up listening to WUSF on car rides to and from middle school (especially when I missed the morning bus), so working here now makes it easier to say that it’s more than a dream come true.

Entering college at USF, I was reintroduced to the news realm, where I have worked at The Oracle since 2024.

My interests lie in sports and sports (go Minnesota Vikings!), yet I’m always intrigued by other aspects of news that affect people.