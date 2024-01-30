County Supervisors of Elections talk about everything voters need to know about voting in 2024

Supervisors of elections have a lot on their plate this year. Florida’s presidential preference primary will be held in March, but there’s also a slew of municipal elections all the way up until November.

In the meantime, election officials are preparing to deal with a flood of new voters and changes to voting rules since the last presidential election. They are also dealing with security, making sure voters and poll workers are safe, and keeping an eye on new threats, like the potential influence of AI-driven misinformation adding to the drumbeat of election misinformation.

On this episode of Florida Matters, host Mathew Peddie sat down with election supervisors Julie Marcus, Brian Corley, and Craig Latimer from Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties. They talk about what keeps them up at night and what people need to know as they prepare to vote this year.

"We have different election laws. So if you come here, go to your supervisor's website, find out how the process works. Education is key to making sure you have a smooth, positive voting experience," Marcus said when asked about what new voters need to keep in mind. However, she encourages everyone to check that their information is correct ahead of the registration deadline.

Gracyn Doctor / Screenshot from Zoom - WUSF Julie Marcus - Supervisor of Elections for Pinellas County

We also spoke with NBC News senior national politics reporter Matt Dixon, who wrote about the feud between DeSantis and former president Trump in his book "Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis―the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)." Dixon spoke about what’s next for the Florida governor and this legislative session now that he’s abandoned his bid for the White House. Catch the bonus episode here.

