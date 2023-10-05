© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tell us what you love – or hate about Halloween

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Matthew Peddie
Published October 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend more on Halloween than Independence Day or the Superbowl, and this year Halloween spending is expected to hit a record $12.2 billion.
Florida Matters wants to know your thoughts on one of the biggest holidays of the year.

Halloween has become one of the biggest single day holidays of the year.

People try to outdo their neighbors with pumpkins, ghosts and other spooky decorations.

So what do you love or hate about Halloween?

What makes you want to decorate your yard, dress up and celebrate? Maybe you avoid the day all together, heading out to dinner instead of handing out candy to neighborhood kids?

Tell us why you like haunted houses, or about your all-time favorite costume.

We want to hear from you.

Fill out the form or better yet, record a voice memo on your phone and email us at floridamatters@wusf.org with your message. We may use your response in an upcoming episode of Florida Matters.

Matthew Peddie
