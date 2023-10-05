Tell us what you love – or hate about Halloween

Halloween has become one of the biggest single day holidays of the year.

People try to outdo their neighbors with pumpkins, ghosts and other spooky decorations.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend more on Halloween than Independence Day or the Superbowl, and this year Halloween spending is expected to hit a record $12.2 billion.

So what do you love or hate about Halloween?

What makes you want to decorate your yard, dress up and celebrate? Maybe you avoid the day all together, heading out to dinner instead of handing out candy to neighborhood kids?

Tell us why you like haunted houses, or about your all-time favorite costume.

We want to hear from you.

Fill out the form or better yet, record a voice memo on your phone and email us at floridamatters@wusf.org with your message. We may use your response in an upcoming episode of Florida Matters.