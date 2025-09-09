A key part of the Florida Wildlife Corridor in Polk County is preserved

It was slated to be a luxury resort, built around a golf course on four miles of pristine shoreline of one of Florida's largest lakes. But a group of conservationists raised enough money to protect the land forever.

The 2,300 acres known as Eagle Haven Ranch had been in state hands, but was declared surplus in 2020. Thanks to a heads-up call from Tampa nature photographer Carlton Ward Jr., Tampa businessman and philanthropist Arnie Bellini bought the land on the south shore of Lake Kissimmee in Polk County.

That allowed Conservation Florida to raise $9 million to preserve the land permanently. Traci Deen is the president of the Orlando-based conservation group.

"Thankfully, Conservation Florida and our partners have been able to place a conservation easement on the 2,300 acres and over 4 miles of Lake Kissimmee shoreline, so that property will never be anything but green and wild," she said.

The ranch is home to nearly 200 species, including bald eagles, alligators, and the endangered Florida scrub-jay.

Conservation Florida Map of Eagle Haven Ranch

This is considered a key part of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, as it is in the heart of the Kissimmee River valley. A conservation easement means much of the property will continue to be a working cattle ranch.

“We bought Eagle Haven Ranch to protect it from development and preserve the heart of Florida’s wildlife corridor,” said Arnie and Lauren Bellini. “Working with Conservation Florida, we’ve shown that protecting land can balance Florida’s economy and ecology for the future of all Florida citizens.”

Deen said a critical part of the funding came from the Air Force's Avon Park Bombing Range.

"The bombing range wants to make sure that that part of Florida stays relatively undeveloped," she said. "Cows and wild spaces are good for the bombing range, so that we're able to prepare our troops and maneuver out there, and not have interference from large buildings and lights and other potential issues."

She said that the Department of Defense is willing to work with Conservation Florida to help conserve large landscapes within their "sentinel landscape." These are designated areas considered important for their military readiness.

"So it's an exciting partnership. We're so proud to work with the Air Force in the Northern Everglades region — in the Avon Park sentinel landscape in particular — to conserve these wild places because it's mutually beneficial," she added.

The land also lies within the Avon Park Air Force Range Sentinel landscape, a federally designated area where conservation and military readiness goals come into alignment. The DoD’s REPI program contributed funding to protect this buffer area.

“This collaboration with Conservation Florida and our partners has produced some truly amazing outcomes,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Buck MacLaughlin. “Protecting Eagle Haven Ranch ranks among the best! It has been a priority for the range for more than a decade, so we’re celebrating a tremendous win for both national defense and Florida’s wild places. Eagle Haven Ranch is a part of our Sentinel Landscape, helping to ensure our military can train with excellence and our endangered panthers can roam free.”