© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida's top firefighter says it's the 'driest winter' he can remember

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:04 PM EST
A middle aged man with short hair and a goatee and wearing a long-sleeved dark green button up shirt speaks at at wooden lecturn with the green and yellow Florida Forest Service logo on it. A yellow banner behind him says "Are you ready for wildfires?" Commissioner Wilton Simpson stands behind him with a blue button up shirt. An unknown Floride Forest employee in a beigh button up unfirm stands on the other side.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Rick Dolan, the Director of the Florida Forest Service, speaks to reporters at the Valrico Forestry Station on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 about the dry winter season. He encourages residents to comply with city and county burn bans. He also spoke about new technology, like drones, that are helping firefighters with prescribed burns, a preventative measure, and to fight fires when they do happen.

Rick Dolan, the Director of the Florida Forest Service, said firefighters typically put out about 2,000 fires a year in the state. This year so far, it's been more than 3,100.

You might feel lucky about Florida’s drier hurricane season this year, but it comes with its own consequences.

In a typical year, the firefighters throughout the state put out about 2,000 fires. This year, there have been more than 3,100.

January is projected to be just as dry.

A map showing projected wildfire risk in the U.S. through March 2026. The two regions most at risk are the southeast U.S., which includes all of Florida, and South-Central region, which encompasses most of Texas. They are marked with red.
Daylina Miller
/
Photo of a map produced by Predictive Services, National Interagency Fire Center
A map showing projected wildfire risk in the U.S. through March 2026. The two regions most at risk are the southeast U.S., which includes all of Florida, and South-Central region, which encompasses most of Texas.

“I’ve been with the agency a long time, and this is the driest winter that I can remember in quite a while,” said Rick Dolan, the Director of the Florida Forest Service.

He said there’s no rain in the current 10-day forecast, which means wildfires are inevitable. Even the most recent rainfall didn’t help much.

"We had a 40-acre wildfire in North Polk County yesterday, and they just had three-to-five inches of rain just over a week ago up there. So we burn year-round here in the state, and we're prepared,” Dolan said.

Many counties have had burn bans for weeks. Dolan said lightning starts some fires, but most are caused by backyard fires, and even arson.

Dolan said the best prevention methods are complying with burn bans, practicing safe burning when it's allowed, and regular "prescribed" fires by firefighters, where underbrush and debris are deliberately burned to help prevent wildfires from occurring. It's a practice that started with indigenous tribes.

“After the 1998 wildfire season, where we lost a lot of homes in this state, and there was a concentrated effort to really push prescribed fire forward… And so we burned about two-million acres this year in the state of Florida,” Dolan said.

“To put that into perspective for you, there's only about 10-million acres burned nationally, so 20% of that this year was done in the state of Florida, and this was a down year," Dolan continued.

Wilton Simpson, the Agriculture Commissioner of Florida, touted the millions of dollars spent in recent years to upgrade equipment and invest in drone technology.

Earlier this year, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, who serves as the State Fire Marshal, highlighted $1.4 million in funding to Florida fire departments, on top of money awarded through the the Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Equipment Grant Program and the Firefighter Assistance Grant Program to help fire departments buy equipment, supplies, and educational training to mitigate exposure to hazardous, cancer-causing chemicals.

“The goal is to be able to not have a California, Colorado, Canada-type event,” Simpson said. “Our goal is to preserve life and to keep our citizens safe and preserve property.”

Dolan said of the more than 3,000 fires they responded to this year, only two homes were lost.

“That's pretty remarkable, considering how many people we have here in the state of Florida, and it's really about reducing that fuel load and taking a proactive approach to fire prevention.”

Peak fire season in Florida is April through June.
Tags
Weather FireFlorida Forest Service
Daylina Miller
As WUSF’s multimedia reporter, I produce photos, videos, reels, social media content and more to complement our on-air and digital news coverage. It's more important than ever to meet people where they're at.
See stories by Daylina Miller
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now