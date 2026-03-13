ZooTampa welcomes healed Florida panther as a permanent resident

The mortal enemy of the Florida panther — the motor vehicle — nearly took the life out of Loper last July.

After being struck on a road in Southwest Florida, the young male cat was found in time to undergo emergency surgery in Fort Myers to repair broken bones in a forelimb. He healed, but the damage was too severe to allow him to again lurk in the wild.

That’s where ZooTampa at Lowry Park stepped in. The Tampa facility said it will serve as Loper’s permanent home, where Loper can serve as a “conservation ambassador.” In that role, he’ll “educate guests” about threats facing panthers and their habitat, according to a media release.

Loper had no head or chest trauma, which is rare for hit-by-car cases. His fractures were addressed with orthopedic plates donated by Arthrex, according to the release.

"Following initial assessment and stabilization, the panther was found to have sustained a right radius and ulna fracture as well as some minor lacerations. We were able to stabilize both bones with plates and screws to repair the injuries,” Dr. Oscar Carballo, veterinary surgeon with BluePearl in Fort Myers, said in the release.

Loper’s rehab wasn’t easy.

After initial recovery, caretakers observed a limp that revealed an additional fracture was found in the upper limb. Loper received a full-body CT scan and three additional surgeries, performed pro bono by Dr. Brett Darrow of ECoVets Specialists in St. Augustine.

Given the specialized care needed during the critical post-surgical period, ZooTampa provided intensive rehabilitation, according to the release.

“We were delighted the panther was transferred to ZooTampa for recovery,” Carballo said.

The zoo said it created a controlled environment that minimized movement, reduced human interaction and supported recovery without habituation. Staff monitored the panther with cameras and performed periodic sedated exams over the next eight weeks.

The cat’s prolonged treatment and concerns about habituation led wildlife experts to designate him non-releasable, so ZooTampa offered him a home — and his name.

Guests will soon see Loper in the zoo’s Florida Wilds area.

“Although we hoped he would return to his native habitat, Loper’s story will inspire greater awareness and impactful action to protect this iconic species,” said Dr. Meredith Persky, ZooTampa’s senior vice president and chief conservation/animal health officer.

Loper is one of the lucky ones in an era – and area – of crisis for the endangered species.

With only an estimated 120 to 230 Florida panthers remaining in the wild, each is vital to the species’ survival.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there have been four panther deaths on state roads this year. Last year, there were 18, all but one by vehicle. In 2024, more than 30 died, primarily due to vehicle collisions — the most since 2016.

The FWC says the only breeding population is in South Florida, primarily in areas like Big Cypress National Preserve and the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

The FWC urges drivers in panther habitats to slow down, especially during dawn, dusk and nighttime hours. Anyone who encounters an injured, sick or dead panther should report it immediately to the agency’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).