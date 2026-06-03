Tampa Bay area music events this weekend: Emo Night and Puccini’s La Bohème

It's another weekend of concerts, from a rock band at a Dunedin brewery to a night out at the opera. Here's a roundup of music events you can go to.

It's Friday night, starting at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum in Tampa. This 18+ event is a late-night DJ-based dance party blasting the best emo and pop punk jams of the 00s. Be sure to wear your skinny jeans. General admission is $29.

Address: 14802 N. Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613

It's Friday at 8 p.m. at the Palladium in St. Pete. This show is a tale of poor artists in Paris’ Bohemian Quarter, where friends Rodolfo and Marcello are in love with two very different women. Run time is approximately three hours with an intermission. Tickets range from $20-$130. The show goes through June 14.

Address: 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

The rock band is playing its final show at Dunedin Brewery on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. This show will celebrate the band's 11-year discography, filled with odd time signatures and funky riffs. Free to attend.

Address: 937 Douglas Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698

The performance is at Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen in Bradenton on Saturday at 7 p.m. Will Johns is a rock and soul guitarist with decades of experience and is also Eric Clapton’s nephew.

Address: 1114 12th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205

Also read: 'Saved by the blues': Will Johns on learning from Eric Clapton and forging his own path

Groove along this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cage Brewing in St. Pete. HOT TONIC is a jazz band best described as Postmodern Jukebox meets Amy Winehouse. This is a free show.

Address: 2001 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

