Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Digging into the drilling dilemma, books get an afterlife, Harlem Globetrotting, Tampa bowl talk

By Sky Lebron,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:43 PM EST
Harlem Globetrotters
For over a decade, Harlem Globetrotters showman Donte “Hammer” Harrison has amazed fans with trick shots, daring stunts and, of course, some pretty good basketball.

From debates on energy and environmental risks to rescued books, basketball legends, and college football thrills, "Florida Matters Live & Local" celebrates curiosity, community and local stories.

Sky Lebron is again the guest host, filling for Mathew Peddie. He'll take you across the state, from serious debates to playful escapes.

First, we look at the controversy surrounding plans for oil drilling in the Gulf, a move opposed by Florida lawmakers worried about tourism, the environment and more. We break down the risks, the politics and what it could mean for the state's coastlines.

Then, we turn the page — literally — to The Book Rescuers, a Largo store that takes discarded tomes are gives them a second life. The owner shares how thousands of volumes are processed daily and how community events keep print culture alive in a digital world.

We also discuss some high-flying entertainment with Harlem Globetrotters showman Donte “Hammer” Harrison, who shares tales of trick shots that have kept fans cheering for a century.

Finally, the Gasparilla and ReliaQuest bowls are ready to put toe to leather in Tampa. What can we expect in those games? And, let's not forget USF vs. Old Dominion in Orlando’s Cure Bowl.

Gulf drilling plan hits rock

A rare bipartisan coalition of Florida lawmakers is pushing back on new Gulf oil leases backed by the Trump administration. Experts unpack the environmental risks, economic stakes and military concerns. We also explore whether lawsuits may be looming and how soon rigs could move in.

GUESTS:

  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter
  • Amy Green, Inside Climate News reporter

A novel idea for used books

Don’t read too much into this, but George Brooks loves books. That’s why he got the idea of saving those headed for the trash bin and giving them new life at great prices in a magical store his opened in Largo. He joins the show to talk about rare editions, quirky picture books and the shop’s massive “bookmas” tree (hint, it’s made of books).

GUEST:

  • George Brooks, owner of The Book Rescuers

Hoop dreams and “clown princes”

Maestro, cue up “Sweet Georgia Brown. The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their brand of basketball mirth to the Bay area as part of their 100-year world tour. We meet the team’s showman, Donte “Hammer” Harrison, and learn about the jaw-dropping trick shots and court stunts. And if you go, don’t worry about getting splashed with that bucket of water!

GUEST:

  • Donte “Hammer” Harrison, Harlem Globetrotters

A bowl-by-bowl description

College football’s postseason is in full swing, with Tampa hosting two matchups at Raymond James Stadium. Plus, USF gets a shot at a 10th win tomorrow in Orlando. We talk with the executive director of Friday’s Gasparilla Bowl about how these games come together, their economic impact and what fans can expect on game day.

GUESTS:

  • Scott Glaser, Gasparilla Bowl executive director
  • Mithil Vyas, sports editor of The Oracle

Oil DrillingEnvironmentBooksBookstoresSportsbasketballCollege FootballReliaQuest BowlGasparilla Bowl
Sky Lebron
I'm a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It's a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I'm also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
