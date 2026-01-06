No surprise: Former USF Bulls QB Byrum Brown follows Alex Golesh to Auburn

As anticipated, record-setting quarterback Byrum Brown is following his former head coach Alex Golesh from the University of South Florida to Auburn University.

“Let’s do it, War Eagle!” he wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Brown, who formally entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday, visited the Auburn campus over the weekend. He becomes the 10th former USF player so far to join Golesh at the Southeastern Conference school.

ALSO READ: USF's Byrum Brown announces he will enter the transfer portal

Brown’s move had been anticipated since Golesh left USF to accept the same role at Auburn hours after the Bulls’ season finale.

At Auburn, he provides immediate expertise running Golesh’s fast-break, no-huddle offense, which helped USF finish 9-4 and rank No. 2 in yards and scoring this past season.

Brown passed for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns and ran for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025. That put him in an elite group by becoming only the 12th player in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision to pass for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000 in a season.

Auburn has had 32 players enter the transfer portal since it fired Hugh Freeze in November, most notably quarterback Deuce Knight, a former five-star recruit.

Brown took part in USF's commencement ceremonies, receiving his diploma in public health on Dec. 13 before opting out of the Bulls’ 24-10 loss to Old Dominion in the Cure Bowl. However, he was on the sideline assisting in a coaching capacity during the game.

ALSO READ: New USF coach Hartline shares vision, says he's ready to connect with players and community

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound graduate senior has one year of eligibility left after missing eight games in 2024 with a broken leg. Brown, who went 18-14 as the starter for the Bulls, was ranked the No. 5 quarterback in the transfer portal by The Athletic.

Three days after Golesh’s departure, USF hired Ohio State offensive coordinator/receivers coach Brian Hartline as head coach.

The Buckeyes were eliminated from the College Football Playoff last week, allowing Hartline to work full time on rebuilding the Bulls’ roster.

As of Tuesday morning, USF had at least 27 players leave in the transfer portal, but Hartline had commitments from 11 athletes out of Power 4 schools, including edge rusher C.J. Hicks, a former five-star recruit who left Ohio State.

As of Tuesday, USF's transfer class was rated 17th best nationally by 247 Sports, which covers college recruiting.