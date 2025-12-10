USF quarterback Byrum Brown opts out of Cure Bowl but will 'coach' on sidelines

Byrum Brown, the University of South Florida’s record-setting quarterback, has opted out of playing in the Cure Bowl next week but will be on the Bulls’ sidelines as a “coach.”

Brown’s decision comes after discussions with new head coach Brian Hartline, who was hired a week ago to replace Alex Golesh, according to USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins.

The Bulls are scheduled to play Old Dominion in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 17 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

“We wanted to share that Coach Hartline and I continue to have great conversations with Byrum Brown and his family about his future at USF,” Higgins wrote Wednesday in a post on X. “In the spirit of transparency and based off the recent coaching transition here, we mutually determined with Byrum that it’s best for him to not play in next week’s Cure Bowl.”

Higgins said senior Gaston Moore will start after a full week of preparing with the first-team offense.

“Byrum continues to attend every team activity/practice and has been incredible in supporting his teammates as he always is. So much so, that we’ve asked Byrum to serve as a coach in the Cure Bowl,” Higgins said.

Brown led the Bulls to a 9-3 season, winning all six home games by 27 points or more. He passed for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns and ran for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns.

Those numbers placed him in an elite group by becoming only the 12th player in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision to pass for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000 in a season.

Brown, a graduate senior (redshirt) with one year of eligibility remaining, has a decision to make about his football future. He could remain at USF and play one season under Hartline, use the transfer portal to jump to a school in a Power 4 conference, or consider applying for the NFL draft.

One transfer destination could be Auburn, where Golesh accepted the head coaching position a day after the Bulls’ season finale, a 52-3 rout of Rice.

USF Athletics USF football coach Brian Hartline addresses fans during the Bulls' basketball game against Charleston at the Yuengling Center on the Tampa campus on Dec. 10, 2025.

Asked after that game whether he would play in the bowl, Brown said, "We have one more game."

However, Brown won’t be in pads. Instead, he “graciously” agreed to assist interim head coach Kevin Patrick. The Bulls have already lost seven assistant coaches who joined Golesh at Auburn – including the entire offensive staff.

“We can’t wait to finish this season strong and together, while also supporting (Coach) Byrum Brown and his family!” Higgins wrote.

Hartline took the USF job after serving as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and will stay with the Buckeyes throughout the College Football Playoff.

However, he has already made a staff hire, adding Josh Aldridge from East Carolina as defensive coordinator.

The No. 2-ranked Buckeyes' first postseason game is not until the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. Hartline has been in Tampa this week with his family and settling into his new environment.

On Wednesday, he was introduced at the USF men’s basketball game against Charleston at the Yuengling Center. In his first public appearance on campus, he addressed the crowd and joined the spirit squads at midcourt to toss T-shirts to fans.

“Get ready because it’s about to get wild,” he said.

