ACA premiums, property taxes, immigration court observer and new charter schools

ACA premiums (00:00)

More Floridians rely on enhanced premium tax credits to buy health insurance through the ACA Marketplace than residents of any other state.

That extra financial aid is set to expire at the end of the year leading to skyrocketing premium costs for millions of Americans.

Guest:



Julie Rovner, KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent.

Property taxes (08:32)

Reducing or eliminating some home property taxes is a top priority for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Any change would require a constitutional amendment that would then need 60% approval from Florida voters.

The first proposal is on its way to the full Florida House when the 2026 legislative session starts in January. It would increase the homestead property-tax exemption for residents who have property insurance.

Guest:



Rep. Tom Fabricio,member of the Florida House of Representatives (R-District 110).

Immigration court observer (19:34)

We spoke with a man who has witnessed hundreds of detention hearings in a Florida federal immigration court.

It's work done for the American Friends Service Committee, an immigrant advocacy organization.

He watches how the court system is processing people who appear for their court hearings hoping to stay in the U.S. legally. And dozens of them are arrested instead.

Guest:



William Botsch, an observer for the American Friends Service Committee.

New charter schools (37:28)

Historically, charter schools have had to be approved only by publicly elected school boards.

But as early as March, the appointed members of Miami-Dade College Board of Trustees will be able to make a final decision for K-12 charter schools in Florida's largest public school district.

Experts say the move may present some state constitutional issues.

Copyright 2025 WLRN