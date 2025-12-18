© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

When no fare is OK, hidden holiday hazards, loan 'pros' and cons, getting ready to slay

By Sky Lebron,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published December 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
An interesting mix of convos on "Florida Matters Live & Local." We roam from free rides and student loan changes to safety tips and a local queen hitting the national stage.

Sky Lebron sits in the host chair again, guiding us through a mix of stories that keep the Bay area buzzing.

First, Sky asks about a popular Tampa bus route that was free for a year, and the results may surprise you. Then, we dive into holiday safety, with expert tips to keep families out of the ER while enjoying all the season has to offer.

We also break down new graduate loan limits and get into this concern over what is a "professional" degree. To close, we catch up with St. Pete’s own Discord Addams, who’s gonna werk it on "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

Come on, take a free ride

(0:00) The Hillsborough Transit Authority’s busiest bus route went gratis for a year, and riders responded in droves. The pilot program cost about $1.6 million, boosted access and sparked questions about whether complimentary rides could expand. We look at the results and what comes next.

GUEST:

  • Heather Sobush, HART director of planning and scheduling

Merry and bright… and risky

(12:01) Tiny batteries, flammable trees, tangled lights and rushing kids can turn holiday fun into an ER visit – or worse. So let’s go over holiday safety, smart decorating and what parents should know before the gifts come out.
GUEST:

  • Petra Stanton, injury prevention manager with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital’s Safe Kids Coalition

Degrees of ‘professional’

(20:58) Graduate student loan limits now hinge on whether the government deems a degree “professional.” Supporters say the change curbs excessive borrowing. Critics warn it could push students out of essential careers. We break down who’s affected, why the change was made, and what it could mean for students and Florida’s workforce.

GUESTS:

  • Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter
  • Olivia Vignali, USF biology student and president of the campus Pre-Veterinary Society

Sashay for survival

(35:57) Discord Addams will compete on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18, with a game plan to werk the runway, lip-sync for the crown, and serve fierce, snatched, fishy looks. We have questions for the St. Pete queen, and we promise not to … ummm …. screw it up.

GUEST:

  • Discord Addams, drag performer
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
