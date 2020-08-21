-
Speaking to the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, they say they will focus on the now-defunct Hillsborough transportation tax and homeowners insurance.
A study shows downtown Tampa commuting increased more than any other city in the first five months of 2023.
Florida was offered $320 million in federal funding for transportation projects aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions, but turned it down because of "politicization."
The Biden administration wants a federal judge to reject a lawsuit filed by Florida in a dispute about transit funding and a new state law that placed additional restrictions on public-employee unions.
Use of Manatee County Area Transit buses has increased around 18% over the last year since the free rides started Nov. 1.
Among the referendums coming before voters in November: A 1% sales tax to go to transportation projects in Hillsborough County and a half-cent sales tax in Hernando County would go to roads and parks. A property tax to resurrect Polk County's program to preserve environmentally sensitive lands. And renewal of the Penny for Pasco.
