HART gets $32 million federal grant to upgrade aging fleet with CNG buses

The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) said it will overhaul its aging fleet of buses after receiving $32 million from the Federal Transit Administration.

The grant was the largest in the state and among the largest nationally from $2 million awarded Thursday through an FTA program to modernize the nation's bus infrastructure.

HART said it will use its share to replace 33 diesel buses with low-emission compressed natural gas vehicles. CNG, comprised mostly of methane, is an eco-friendly alternative to gasoline or diesel fuel.

According to HART, the current fleet has traveled an average of 688,000 miles, "well beyond their useful life." The CGN buses will reduce annual maintenance spending by more than $1 million, improve on-time performance and reduce harmful emissions.

"(The) announcement represents a major step forward for reliable transit in Hillsborough County,” HART CEO Scott Drainville said in a news release. “This investment will help us improve service for riders, reduce costly breakdowns, strengthen our workforce pipeline and continue transitioning our fleet to cleaner, low-emission technology.

HART said it is on track to having Florida’s first fully CNG bus fleet.

The FTA, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, awarded the money through its Low or No Emission program. Upgrading the nation's bus fleet is a priority of the Trump administration, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The program is investing in 165 transit projects in 45 states and Washington, D.C., with plans to add 2,400 buses built with American parts and labor, the FTA said in a news release.

"Whether it's to church, school or work, more people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation," Duffy said in the FTA release. "With these grants, thousands of new buses will hit the road and infrastructure will be upgraded — making public transit more efficient, affordable and safe for American families."

Drainville said HART's grant request received bipartisan support from elected leaders, as well as "community advocates, educational institutions, and businesses and industry leaders."

“This federal investment is a significant step forward for transit in Hillsborough County," U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Tampa said. "... These upgrades will make a real difference for families, workers, and students across our community.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, noted the importance of accessible transit to a "healthy local economy."

"We’re opening the door to more job opportunities, supporting local businesses and ensuring families across Hillsborough County can move around safely and affordably," Castor said.