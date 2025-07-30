Helen "Han" Ly

I never considered journalism until senior year of college.

Growing up, my childhood was filled with summer vacations and weekend road trips. The drives were never silent; loud music and news updates played on the radio, and my dad would occasionally cut in with traffic reports. As we got older, long drives became less frequent. We started streaming music from our phones, and Google Maps made navigation easier, but radio sounds still bring me joy from days in the past.

I moved to Florida in 2021 to begin my college journey. During my senior year, my advisor spoke to me about an intern opportunity at a radio station. It became my first experience in broadcast journalism.

The internship brought back memories from my childhood, added another layer of meaning to what I do.

I am now pursuing a Master’s degree in Mass Communications at University of South Florida, learning how thoughtful messaging can build trust and shape public perception.

In my free time, you might find me in the kitchen baking or on the street, searching for the next best Vietnamese restaurant in the area.

I’m excited to be part of WUSF team and keep growing my skills in broadcast journalism.