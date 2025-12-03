The first Black Rockette on pressure and serving as an inspiration to young girls

Jennifer Jones understands pressure.

Up until 1987, the Radio City Rockettes — who are celebrating their 100th anniversary — featured only white dancers.

That's when Jones, 58, broke the color barrier and became the first dark-skinned member of the famed dance group.

The New Jersey native grew up admiring the Broadway stages, which inspired her to audition.

When she was selected, it was uncommon to have a Black woman join a dance line. Jones underwent tremendous pressure being the only dark-skinned dancer on stage, learning new choreography and adapting to the Rockettes' language.

While Jones became the role model for young girls like her, she also received criticism from some families because of her complexity.

Jones retired from the Rockettes in 2002. She has since been part of the Rockette Alumnae Association (RAA) and Rockettes of Color Alumnae (ROCA) to inspire young girls who want to join the troupe.

In 2008, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She said the challenges allowed her to take a deep look at her life and turn them into opportunities.

Jones will appear in Sarasota on Dec. 6 to talk about her new memoir, "Becoming Spectacular: The Rhythm of Resilience from the First African American Rockette."

"Florida Matters Live & Local" host Matthew Peddie talked with Jones recently about the legacy she created at the Radio City Music Hall, and reflection on resistance in her book.

The interview below was edited for clarity and length.

What is it like performing in the Macy's Day Parade?

When dancing on the street, we were guiding to manholes and different colors of the Macy's Day Parade signatures on the street. It's a dedicated practice that we work on as a team to make a flawless performance. It is because we enjoy bringing that tradition to homes across the United States every year (that) makes it so enjoyable for us. Whether it's rain, sun, or sleet, it's enjoyable, and we're doing what we love to do most.

What was it like auditioning for the Rockettes at a time where there were no other Black women in the group?

I did not know the history of the Rockettes when I auditioned. I was very green in New York, very new at auditions, very new in the business. I went to the audition to become better. I did not know who the Rockettes were when I auditioned. There wasn't any social media, internet, so I couldn't do a quick Google search.

I went purely to become better at auditioning, and my goal was actually to become a Broadway star. When I went to the audition, I did not see another woman like me, and I thought about leaving a few times. And I listened to my inner voice, and it told me to stay. If I did not stay on that audition line, I never would have been a Rockette, and usher in a new era for inclusivity and diversity in the arts.

Jennifer Jones / Courtesy Young Jennifer Jones in her costume performing her first Christmas show.

How did you find out you've gotten the job?

I heard it on the news that I was the first African American Rockette. Initially, Violet Holmes called and asked me if I wanted to do the Super Bowl 22 halftime show. I was very nervous. Half an hour later, I called her back.

A few days later, I was listening to the 11 o'clock news and Sue Simmons — a local newscaster — came on and said Radio City had just casted their first Black woman as a Rockette. I wondered who it was. My mother called me. She said: "Jennifer, is that you?"

No one said anything to me, but later on they did tell me that I was the first Black woman to be cast as a Rockette.

You had your sights set on Broadway. What got you started dancing?

My mother and father always had my sister and I involved in some sort of activity growing up. Whether it was dancing, baton twirling, gymnastics, horseback riding, we were always involved in something.

My parents were big Broadway goers, and they went to see all the latest and greatest Broadway shows [like] "Pippin" with Ben Vereen, "Jesus Christ Superstar." And when "The Wiz" came to Broadway with an all-Black cast, with Stephanie Mills, Mabel King, and Hinton Battle, they took me and my sister to see it five times.

Each time I saw the show, I became more engulfed in "that's what I want to do when I grow up." I wanted to do what they did on that stage, and I wanted to walk out of the backstage door.

At 9 years old, I knew I had this feeling. I did not know the training, the audition process. I knew nothing about the business. All I had was the feeling, so that was what I followed throughout my teenage years and into my 20s.

You obviously saw yourself in the cast of "The Wiz." "That's what I'm going to be, that's what I'm going to do."

Absolutely. I think it's so important for children to have a reflection of themselves in any type of business. Whether they want to be a CEO of a company, an astronaut, or a chef, there should be some type of mirror that a child can look up to and say, "that's what I want to do too." I think it's so important that my parents felt that they needed to take me and my sister to see "The Wiz" five times and have that soaked into every cell in my body, just to know that's what I wanted to do.

You didn't get a lot of help from your co-workers, or even choreographers. What was it like when there wasn't any kind of lifeline to get into this job?

When there's change, there's resistance. There were some people within the organization who did not want a Black woman on the line. There were some ladies who did not want me there. I leaned into the ladies who wanted me to succeed, who thought it was time for a Black woman to be on the line. I leaned into them to show me how it is to be the best Rockette possible. I got to wear the same costumes, and dance on the same stage as the ladies who didn't want me there, I got to walk out of the backstage door and nothing can take away my dream.

Jennifer Jones / Courtesy Jennifer Jones is coming to Sarasota next month to talk about her memoir 'Becoming Spectacular: The Rhythm of Resilience from the First African American Rockette.'

What was it like being the first Black Rockette and being the role model that you had seen on stage?

I got a lot of love from across the country, a lot of Black and brown families that were going to bring their kids to see the Radio Christmas Spectacular because there was representation for their child to see on that stage. However, I did get hate mail from across the country saying they would never come see the Christmas show again because I was ruining their family tradition. I can't help what they do, all I can do is give my gift to the world. I just think that representation and diversity and inclusion is so important in the world.

When you were performing and people reacted like that, were you able to tune it out?

I would have my moments, of course. But again, I had my dream. No one's allowed to take my dream away from me. I've always loved to perform on a stage and wear those beautiful costumes and dance under those glimmering lights. Even though it's difficult, I think that every challenge that comes along gives us a brighter way to shine, and that's their own gift coming out in the world. And without challenges, there's no growth. So, every challenge that came towards me was a growth opportunity and allowed me to shine even brighter.

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local." You can listen to the full episode here.