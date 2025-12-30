Crossing Tampa Bay by car, bus or boat? The choice could be yours in the new year

The new year could bring a couple more options for traveling across Tampa Bay.

In addition to launching a new ferry service, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is proposing an express bus route between St. Petersburg and Tampa.

ALSO READ: PSTA OKs Hubbard's to operate new Tampa Bay ferry and purchase of a vessel

"Whether it's by road or by water, our goal is to provide reliable, sustainable transportation choices that connect people to jobs, destinations and each other," PSTA chief planning and community affairs officer Darden Rice said.

While the proposal is in its early stages, Rice said the vision for the express bus route is to offer riders continuous service — every half-hour or less — between downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa International Airport.

Also under consideration are bus stops at large employment centers, like Pinellas County's Gateway area and Tampa's West Shore Business District, which could give cross-bay commuters another transportation option.

One idea is to use the planned express lanes on the new span of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

"It's also about quality of life," Rice said. "It's offering an option to people who can ... sit in a bus, utilize the Wi-Fi and get work done instead of just being stuck in traffic."

ALSO READ: Pinellas transit revamps bus system for first time in 40 years

There are currently two bus routes — Route 100 and Route 300 — that offer limited weekday service between Tampa and St. Petersburg. With a combined ridership of more than 8,000 people a month this fiscal year, Rice said there's clearly a demand for an express route.

"I think that's the secret sauce of developing Tampa Bay into a powerhouse economic region," Rice said.

Rice said PSTA is in ongoing talks with the Hillsborough Transit Authority and the Florida Department of Transportation "to set the foundation for funding and final planning and stops to deliver this service."

While the budget will dictate the details of the bus route, Rice said she anticipates high ridership and strong bus-fare support.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.