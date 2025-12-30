These are the 10 most-read stories on WUSF in 2025

From the ongoing debate about eliminating property taxes to how people are being priced out of their "forever homes," 2025 marked a year of politics with affordability being a top issue.

Thankfully, no hurricanes were included in this yearly roundup — a stark difference from the year prior.

Other topics that resonated most with our readers this year ranged from a historical novel about Florida turning into a TV series, a planetarium opening, "flesh-eating" bacteria infections and more.

Here's a list of the most-read stories on WUSF.org in 2025:

How Florida’s manufactured home parks are growing unaffordable

Gabriella Paul, Octavio Jones | July 30

People often own their manufactured homes but rent the lot underneath them. They're often older, retired people on fixed incomes who bought property with hopes it would be their "forever home." Now, lot rents are pricing them out. Read more and learn residents' stories here.

Octavio Jones / WUSF Judy Schofield, 86, a retiree who moved from Connecticut to the Royal Palm Village community in Haines City, Florida, took on a part-time job to help keep up with her bills due to rising lot rent.

Tampa filmmaker will turn a historic novel about Florida into a television series

Lily Belcher | Sept. 12

"A Land Remembered" chronicles early life in Florida. WUSF spoke with filmmaker Todd Wiseman Jr. about the book, his goals for the series and more about how the project will be funded. Read more here.

Todd Wiseman Jr. / Courtesy Todd Wiseman Jr. is a Tampa filmmaker who will make a multi-season television series off the historic novel A Land Remembered.

'Flesh-eating' bacteria infections showing up again Florida. Here's how to avoid them.

Clara Rokita Garcia | July 17

Vibrio vulnificus, also known as “flesh-eating” bacteria, infected 11 people in Florida, killing four over the summer. Read more here.

Federal authorities charge 12 more in Florida nursing diploma fraud

Rick Mayer | Sept. 15

Federal prosecutors in South Florida charged 12 additional people in a scheme to sell fake nursing diplomas and transcripts to those seeking RN and LPN/VN licensure. The arrests were part of a second phase in an investigation. Read more here.

Florida lawmakers advance school changes: phone bans, required cursive, no later start mandate

Douglas Soule | March 11

During the 2025 legislative session, there were bills to further restrict kids' cell phone use in schools and require cursive instruction for younger students. There was also a proposal to nix a mandate for some schools to start later. Read more here.

Senator says nixing property taxes will bring a 'true period of darkness to the Sunshine State'

Meleah Lyden | March 24

On "The Florida Roundup," host Tom Hudson spoke with Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones about his view on eliminating property taxes in Florida. He says the "math isn't mathing." Read more here.

60 children found from Tampa Bay area, eight suspects arrested during 20-agency operation

Rick Mayer | June 23

A two-week, multiagency operation resulted in the recovery or safe location of 60 "critically missing" children from Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Read more here.

Kiley Petracek / WUSF An audience watched a 360-degree movie at MOSI's Digital Dome Theatre on Monday, March 31, 2025, the first movie shown publicly.

The second-largest planetarium in the U.S. has opened in Tampa. This is what it looks like

Kiley Petracek | March 31

Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI)'s new planetarium takes the place of the IMAX theatre, which hadn't been used since 2017. The Digital Dome Theatre shows films in an eight-story, 360-degree planetarium. Read more here.

A Hillsborough jury awards $70.8 million in ER medical malpractice case

Rick Mayer | Oct. 2

A nurse practitioner contracted to work in Tampa General Hospital's Brandon Healthplex emergency department was found negligent after a patient was misdiagnosed and later became permanently disabled. Read more here.

Tampa Electric customers are signing a petition to sue the utility for 'price gouging'

Jessica Meszaros | Sept. 12

As of Dec. 17, more than 16,500 TECO customers signed the petition on change.org. They say their electric prices have increased significantly "without any noticeable improvement in service or infrastructure, which begs the question: Are we being exploited?” Read more here.