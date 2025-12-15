Tampa Electric customers are signing a petition to sue the utility for 'price gouging'

Tampa Electric customers want to sue their utility for "price gouging,” according to an online petition on change.org that has more than 6,580 verified signatures.

“TECO has increased prices without any noticeable improvement in service or infrastructure, which begs the question: Are we being exploited?” said petitioner starter Robert Littlejohn.

“It's unacceptable that a company with such critical influence on our daily lives can inflate prices at such a staggering rate without justifying them.”

The petition says TECO bills have skyrocketed at a much higher rate compared to Florida's median household income.

“My wife and I are teachers and we can no longer afford our high electric bills,” said commentor Shad. “Our pay has not increased enough to keep up with this inflated price. I’m considering just turning off the AC this summer and see if we can bare the summer heat.”

ALSO READ: Tampa Electric residential customers will face yet another rate increase

A Food & Water Watch analysis finds by January, the average bill for Tampa Electric customers will be 82% higher than just five years ago — that's $939 more per year.

And a report by WUSF shows Tampa Electric residential customers paid the highest bills in June across the state, second highest in the country compared to other large utilities.

More than 140 people commented on the petition, with multiple sharing the sentiment that electricity has become a “luxury rather than a necessity.”

“I am in agreement with the statement that electricity is becoming a luxury. I cannot seem to catch up and for the first time, I have a huge past due. That scares the heck out of me,” Kathleen said.

Many residents said their electric bills have “doubled” or “tripled” in recent years.

“TECO Bill increased from an average of $200 a month from 2018-2024 to over $500 a month this year. No change in average usage,” said Carlos.

ALSO READ: Clean energy advocates, joined by U.S. Rep. Castor, rally against high electricity bills in Tampa

One commentor, HeidiRose, said her electricity bill is “astronomical” for two retired and disabled elders, while others like Meranda and Angela say they had to pay higher deposits due to their monthly bills increasing.

“Fair pricing should be transparent and reflective of legitimate business costs, not driven by a desire to boost profits at the expense of loyal customers,” petition starter Robert Littlejohn said.

“It is essential to demand accountability from TECO and call for legal action to rectify this systemic price gouging.”

The petitioner is urging government officials “to investigate TECO's pricing strategies and take action,” calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to respond.

“It's time to place our trust in the principle that utility companies should operate with fairness and integrity, not exploit their consumer base,” Littlejohn continues.

Neither Tampa Electric nor the person who started the petition responded to requests for comment.