Tuition for Florida's undocumented college students tripled last year. How are they doing now?

Individuals in this story have asked WUSF not to use their full names out of fear of government retaliation for their immigration status.

Hernan and Jose are two college students with the same American dream — getting a college degree.

And they're not giving up on doing so, even after their tuition costs nearly tripled.

Last year, the state eliminated a waiver that allowed students who do not have legal status to receive in-state tuition, as long as they can prove they're a Florida resident.

ALSO READ: These Florida 'Dreamers' say they're scrambling as a tuition hike could put college out of reach

Both Hernan and Jose's families brought them to the U.S. from Mexico when they were a few years old. They didn't come here with legal documentation, but the U.S., especially Florida, is all they have ever known.

"I believe that we should keep fighting and hopefully they don't take as much as what they already did," said Hernan.

Hernan is a DACA recipient, having applied for the Obama-era program in his teens. DACA gives him work authorization and protection from deportation, as long as the program is still in place.

Jose does not have legal protections.

Both are ineligible for state scholarships, federal Pell grants and FAFSA — the financial assistance many college students rely on to pay for their college tuition.

Now, without in-state tuition, the two say their academic journey has become more difficult.

Jose and Hernan are among thousands impacted by the rollback of what some immigrant advocates call "tuition equity" laws.

Texas has also eliminated in-state tuition for students without legal status. And, several other states are in the midst of legal challenges to their tuition laws.

Immigrant advocacy group TheDream.US administers scholarships to students without legal status.

Hyein Lee, the group's Chief Operating Officer, said during a recent webinar about half of the 4,000 students they serve are "taking breaks to figure out next steps."

ALSO READ: These Florida 'Dreamers' say they're scrambling as a tuition hike could put college out of reach

Many students, Lee said, were dealing with "spiked anxiety around finishing and paying for school, fear of deportation for themselves and their family, the stresses of financial and career uncertainty living fully undocumented and the termination of DACA and temporary protected status."

After more than a semester in this new landscape, Hernan and Jose shared how they're pushing through financial challenges and continuing their education in an environment of heightened immigration enforcement.

The following interview was edited for length and clarity.

JOSE: So, my name is Jose and I go to University of Central Florida. I am a senior and currently I am studying for my biomedical sciences major. It's been really difficult because I have to take less classes (than) I took before.\

Right now, I believe I'm a like half-time student or maybe less than half-time, and before I would be a full-time student. So it's been really hard on me not (graduating) on time and having seen my friends graduate, not at the same time, but before me.

HERNAN: My name is Hernan. I'm a student from Seminole State College. I'm finishing up my bachelor's degree in construction management. I was planning to graduate this year, but since everything changed, it delayed my graduation date.

Let's say if I take one or two classes this summer, four in the ending time of the year, I should have at least one class for next year.

How are you managing to pay for your education now with such a drastic difference?

HERNAN: Last year, you know, November, December, once I got out of school, I work full-time so I was working more and trying to save up money in case I didn't have funds for this semester. And I fortunately did have funds, so that was able to work out.

But let's say in the next semester, there's three or four classes, then I'm gonna have to like work more probably.

JOSE: So right now, I'm currently not working and so the only financial income I have to help me pay for classes is just through my parents.

I had a landscaping job and I had that job for a while after entering UCF. My boss, he's really cool — after seeing the type of immigration policies that Florida was passing and how it was working alongside this new administration, he found out that it's much easier for me to be let go for my safety.

ALSO READ: Dreamers say eliminating in-state tuition waivers would make college an impossible goal

The only income we have coming in is through my dad and he does construction, so it's pretty rough out there.

Considering the backdrop of really intense immigration enforcement, what kinds of conversations are you having with maybe family or friends?

JOSE: It's been kind of rough.

I know my mom has been kind of getting scared lately of wanting to go out, but for my dad, he's also in fear, but he's been taking it more like a caution approach and going to work.

HERNAN: I'll say that I'm more aware of my surroundings. Every time I leave my house, I was telling my mom, "I love her, you know, and God bless you." I don't know what's gonna happen, so...

For me, myself, I'm not scared. I do what I need to do. I go to work, I go to school. I mostly try not to go outside, so that hasn't changed for me. I'm really strict with my studies.

Right now, I'm in a landscaping company and I have seen some differences. Let's say, for example, in the morning at the gas stations, we usually see like a lot of landscapers. Now it's like, it's empty. I don't see them anymore. I'm like, "Where's everybody?" I'm feeling the things that are out there.

What are your hopes and dreams still for your career?

HERNAN: My plan, I'll say is like on my last semester (or two) to try to get like an internship for a construction company. That way, I could like work part-time with them finishing school, and once I finished school, then I could work full-time with them.

It's not how I expected it to be originally, but as long as I do what I need to do, then I should be able to do that. I grew up here. This is the only place I know. So I'm gonna fight for it till the end.

JOSE: I also agree with what Hernan said about knowing this place as home. When I first came to the U.S., it was with my parents and I was only two years old and so we are embedded with the communities here in the state of Florida.

I had initially the idea of just pursuing med school in Mexico, but I believe that if I stick it out, it will work for me in the long run.