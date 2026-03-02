February top health headlines: heart disease in women, vitamin B6 toxicity, Nipah virus
Neurologist Dr. Jose Posas, OB-GYN Dr. Donna G. Ivery, and infectious disease expert Chad Neilsen discuss the month's biggest health topics.
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.
Guests:
- Dr. Jose Posas, neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
- Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."
- Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.
The topics they'll review:
- Measles cases return to Florida as falling vaccination rates reignite debate.
- A study analyzing genetic data finds many psychiatric disorders share common biological roots.
- Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States, yet awareness is dangerously low.
- Consuming energy drinks loaded with vitamin B6 could affect nerve health.
- Doctors debunk five common women's health myths.
- Nipah virus cases in India are on the rise, but what is the real risk for people in the United States?
The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.
Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.
Copyright 2026 WJCT News 89.9