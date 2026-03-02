February top health headlines: heart disease in women, vitamin B6 toxicity, Nipah virus

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

Dr. Jose Posas , neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

, neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Dr. Donna G. Ivery , OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."

, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause." Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

Measles cases return to Florida as falling vaccination rates reignite debate.

A study analyzing genetic data finds many psychiatric disorders share common biological roots.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States, yet awareness is dangerously low.

Consuming energy drinks loaded with vitamin B6 could affect nerve health.

Doctors debunk five common women's health myths.

Nipah virus cases in India are on the rise, but what is the real risk for people in the United States?

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

