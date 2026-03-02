© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
February top health headlines: heart disease in women, vitamin B6 toxicity, Nipah virus

WJCT News | By WJCT - Jacksonville
Published March 2, 2026 at 9:58 AM EST
Dr. Jose Posas; Dr. Donna G. Ivery; Chad Neilsen
From left: Dr. Jose Posas, practicing neurologist at the University of Virginia; Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN; and Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

Neurologist Dr. Jose Posas, OB-GYN Dr. Donna G. Ivery, and infectious disease expert Chad Neilsen discuss the month's biggest health topics.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

  • Dr. Jose Posas, neurologist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
  • Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny's Menopause."
  • Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.

The topics they'll review:

  • Measles cases return to Florida as falling vaccination rates reignite debate.
  • A study analyzing genetic data finds many psychiatric disorders share common biological roots.
  • Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States, yet awareness is dangerously low.
  • Consuming energy drinks loaded with vitamin B6 could affect nerve health. 
  • Doctors debunk five common women's health myths. 
  • Nipah virus cases in India are on the rise, but what is the real risk for people in the United States?

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

WJCT - Jacksonville
