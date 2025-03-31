© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The second largest planetarium in America is opening in Tampa — this is what it looks like

WUSF | By Kiley Petracek
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:07 PM EDT
A dark room full of people watch a large screen in front of them that is orange.
1 of 4  — IMG_7157.JPG
An audience watched a 360-degree movie at MOSI's Digital Dome Theatre on Monday, March 31, 2025, the first movie shown publicly.
Kiley Petracek / WUSF
A picture of a screen that realistically looks like Earth at night with the sun on the other side of it.
2 of 4  — IMG_7201.JPG
The eight-story Digital Dome at MOSI will offer star shows and select 360 degree movie experiences.
Kiley Petracek / WUSF
A group of kids in colorful shirts walk past adults in suits as they find their seats in front of a big grey screen.
3 of 4  — IMG_7032.JPG
The Digital Dome Theatre at MOSI grand opening ceremony featured retired astronaut Nicole Stott, Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross, and MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith introducing elementary school students to the space.
Kiley Petracek / WUSF
A large blue dome under construction
4 of 4  — MOSI Planetarium 120424
MOSI's new Saunders Planetarium & Digital Dome Theatre will be the second largest planetarium in the country.
MOSI / Courtesy

MOSI's new planetarium will take the place of the previous IMAX theater, which hasn't been used since 2017.

The second-largest planetarium in America opens at Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry on Tuesday.

The Digital Dome Theatre will show films in an eight-story, 360-degree planetarium.

The previous dome, which held the IMAX Saunders Planetarium, closed in 2017 alongside the butterfly garden, gift shop, café, and some older exhibits. The old screen was officially removed last September.

A planet with a dark background and orange showing where lights are.
Kiley Petracek
/
WUSF
"I think that's super cool to remind everyone that we live on a planet,” retired astronaut, Nicole Stott said.

The new and improved theatre has over 300 seats, in comparison to the previous capacity of 46.

Monday's preview welcomed students from three different Hillsborough County elementary schools. They were shown a trailer for the upcoming ‘Edge of Darkness' movie, taught about what the skies look like in Tampa currently, and introduced to each of the planets in our solar system.

MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith said he hopes the experience leaves young students with “wonder and awe” when they learn more about space.

“Hopefully, when they go back to school… that reignites that interest in learning, and that's really what we're here to do, is be an extension of what's happening in the classroom and a resource for area teachers,” Smith said.

The eight-story dome will offer star shows, laser light shows, and academic and corporate presentations.

Nicole Stott, a retired astronaut who grew up in Clearwater, is the founding director of a featured exhibit, the Space for Art Foundation.

“I encourage kids to come to places like this. To explore, to figure out through different experiences what they really love and what they’re most curious about,” Stott said. “I think that really opens up opportunities to learn more.”

According to the Foundation, their exhibit raises awareness “of our role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth.” It's located next to the planetarium and features large-scale art projects about space.

A white room with dark floors show a colorful, painted on astronaut hanging on the wall.
Kiley Petracek
/
WUSF
The Space for Art exhibit at MOSI raises awareness “of our role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth."

“We always bring them back to Earth and help them understand... the awesomeness of this planet that's their home. And I think that's super cool to remind everyone that we live on a planet,” Stott said.

MOSI considered moving to downtown Tampa in 2022 to be near attractions like the Florida Aquarium and the Tampa Bay History Center, but the multi-million dollar addition guarantees MOSI will be staying in its current location on East Fowler Avenue, across from the University of South Florida Tampa campus.

One planetarium show is included with MOSI admission, and an additional show costs $5.
Tags
Science / Space MOSISTEM educationSTEMSpace Floridaspace exploration
Kiley Petracek
Kiley Petracek is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for spring of 2025.
See stories by Kiley Petracek
