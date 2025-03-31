The second largest planetarium in America is opening in Tampa — this is what it looks like

The second-largest planetarium in America opens at Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry on Tuesday.

The Digital Dome Theatre will show films in an eight-story, 360-degree planetarium.

The previous dome, which held the IMAX Saunders Planetarium, closed in 2017 alongside the butterfly garden, gift shop, café, and some older exhibits. The old screen was officially removed last September.

Kiley Petracek / WUSF "I think that's super cool to remind everyone that we live on a planet,” retired astronaut, Nicole Stott said.

The new and improved theatre has over 300 seats, in comparison to the previous capacity of 46.

Monday's preview welcomed students from three different Hillsborough County elementary schools. They were shown a trailer for the upcoming ‘Edge of Darkness' movie, taught about what the skies look like in Tampa currently, and introduced to each of the planets in our solar system.

MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith said he hopes the experience leaves young students with “wonder and awe” when they learn more about space.

“Hopefully, when they go back to school… that reignites that interest in learning, and that's really what we're here to do, is be an extension of what's happening in the classroom and a resource for area teachers,” Smith said.

The eight-story dome will offer star shows, laser light shows, and academic and corporate presentations.

Nicole Stott, a retired astronaut who grew up in Clearwater, is the founding director of a featured exhibit, the Space for Art Foundation .

“I encourage kids to come to places like this. To explore, to figure out through different experiences what they really love and what they’re most curious about,” Stott said. “I think that really opens up opportunities to learn more.”

According to the Foundation, their exhibit raises awareness “of our role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth.” It's located next to the planetarium and features large-scale art projects about space.

Kiley Petracek / WUSF The Space for Art exhibit at MOSI raises awareness “of our role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth."

“We always bring them back to Earth and help them understand... the awesomeness of this planet that's their home. And I think that's super cool to remind everyone that we live on a planet,” Stott said.

MOSI considered moving to downtown Tampa in 2022 to be near attractions like the Florida Aquarium and the Tampa Bay History Center, but the multi-million dollar addition guarantees MOSI will be staying in its current location on East Fowler Avenue, across from the University of South Florida Tampa campus.

One planetarium show is included with MOSI admission, and an additional show costs $5.