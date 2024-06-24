A plan to redevelop the MOSI site is moving forward

The area around the Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa might get a new look and feel to it.

The Hillsborough County Commission agreed to negotiate with Alliant Partners Development to redevelop the 67 acres surrounding MOSI.

The plan is to create a multi-use complex with stores, hotels, an urgent care and other facilities.

Long-time talks to redevelop the area stalled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county restarted the process in November.

MOSI’s future has constantly been in limbo, especially since the facility was downsized in 2017 for financial reasons. There were also talks about the museum moving downtown from its current location in Temple Terrace, but nothing materialized.

“I have felt very, very strongly that with every great community in the country, every single one had a thriving, strong science center,” said Commissioner Pat Kemp at Thursday's county commission meeting.

Although not part of the proposal, the county is looking to negotiate with Alliant to add a sports complex to the potential redevelopment.

“I think if this (sports complex) ever has a chance to materialize,” said commissioner Ken Hagan who also serves on the board for the Tampa Sports Authority, “we're going to have to come up with a creative public-private partnership, I think similar to what we did in New Tampa with the performing arts center where the developer (can) contribute cash and significant infrastructure improvements to really drive down the cost.”

County officials hope this change generates added property and tourist development tax dollars for the area.

"I've long felt that this 74-acre site is the county's most under-utilized asset," Hagan said. "With the size and location of this property, the opportunities are limitless to capitalize on the synergy and the proximity to the (University of South Florida), as well as the other economic drivers in the innovation district. We can really transform this site into an innovative mixed-use urban development."

The commission chose to negotiate with Alliant over RGA Design LLC.