Here are 11 ways to celebrate the holiday season across Tampa Bay area

The holiday season is a wonderful way to take a step back, reflect and be thankful, and to spend some quality time with family and friends.

But that time doesn't all have to center on gathering around the kitchen or the Christmas tree.

There's no shortage of things to do across the greater Tampa Bay region.

From tree lightings to boat parades and holiday displays, there are plenty of things to do with your family members who may be visiting from out of town and looking for a break from those Hallmark movies.

Here's a sampling:

ZooTampa's Christmas in The Wild: Takes place on selected nights through Dec. 23 from 4-10 p.m., and Dec. 26-30 from 4-8 p.m. at 1101 W. Sligh Ave, Tampa. Santa and his friends will be there to greet the visitors, along with multiple events and photo opportunities with the animals at the zoo. Get your tickets here.

Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park: Through Jan. 4 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. There will be shops featuring local businesses, a cafe, and an ice-skating rink smack in downtown Tampa. You can buy tickets here.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town: Through Jan. 5, guests will have a chance to see Broadway-style theatrical performances, Christmas lights illuminating the entire park, along with festive food and drinks. You can buy tickets here.

Tampa Bay Festival of Lights & Santa's Village: Through Dec. 28 at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd., Dover. Enjoy the nearly two-mile drive-thru immersive experience of continuous light features. Gates open at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Santa Fest & Tree Lighting: Saturday, Dec. 6, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The City of Tampa's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting tree lighting event with multiple holiday activities. Families will be able to participate in hand-craft workshops, face painting, bounce houses, and a photo opportunity with Santa. The tree lighting event will start at 6 p.m., led by Mayor Jane Castor.

Holidays at LEGOLAND: Dec. 6, 13, 20, 24 - 31. Enjoy the holiday fun with LEGO decor and lights, a gigantic LEGO Christmas Tree, and family-friendly rides within the park. You can buy tickets here.

Symphony in Lights by Advent Health Wesley Chapel: Nightly shows at 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. through Dec. 31 at The Shops at Wiregrass. This annual event features a large display of lights on 50-foot trees, and live music from Late Night Brass (Dec. 8 - 22). Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit during these hours to watch the show, as it runs hourly. 28211 Paseo Dr., Wesley Chapel.

Ride the Coachman Park Ferris Wheel: Through February at Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The ride costs $8 per person, hours are subjected to change due to weather. Visitors can observe the City of Clearwater from above and enjoy other activities at the park such as the tree lighting ceremony, live entertainment, and holiday shopping at local vendors.

Holiday Lights & Carnival Rides in Largo Central Park: Through Jan. 4 from 5-10 p.m. at 101 Central Park Dr., Largo. Guests are encouraged to walk through the park to enjoy the holiday light display. There will be vendors selling handmade items, food and beverage. There's also a carousel and Ferris wheel.

YuleTides - A Coastal Holiday Tradition: Through Jan. 4 at The Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Dr., Tampa. There will be a holiday tree parade, a 28-foot Christmas tree crafted from recycled materials, sing-along sessions, and more. Get your tickets here.

44th Annual Victorian Christmas Stroll: Through Dec. 23, and Dec. 27-31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Henry B. Plant Museum, 401 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. On selected days, there will be live music, reading of the classic poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas," and horse and carriage rides around the historic Tampa Bay Hotel. Get your tickets here.

Don't miss out on the holiday boat parades. It is recommended to register your boat as soon as possible.

