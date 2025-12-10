Screen time showdown, an F for voucher chaos, parks need a tuneup, a pastor's miracle

Let's start with the kids on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Parents are navigating a screen time showdown, as a new law limits how much social media teens can use — sparking questions about safety, freedom and what role families and lawmakers should play.

Meanwhile, a recent audit of Florida's school voucher system revealed mismanaged funds, frozen accounts and nearly $270 million that couldn’t be accounted for.

Then, let's hope "No Parking" doesn't get a new meaning. The state park system needs help, with nearly $760 million in repairs proposed for restrooms, trails and pavilions. Of course, lawmakers and park advocates are in a tug-of-war over funding priorities.

Finally, a story of resilience. In Lakeland, a pastor’s survival years after being shot in the head provides a renewed perspective on life and community.

Scrolling stops for Florida teens

(0:00) Florida’s revived social media restrictions are intended to keep kids under 14 off platforms, with parental sign-off required for 14- and 15-year-olds. Supporters say it protects children from addictive, “hook-the-brain” features, while critics warn it pushes legal boundaries and ignores digital reality. A USF researcher joins us to share fresh findings on how kids use phones, what limits actually help, and whether policy or parenting matters more.

Stephen Song, USF assistant professor of journalism and digital communication

Voucher math isn’t adding up

(11:50) An auditor general report found overpayments, underpayments and a whole lot of mystery money inside Florida’s school voucher system — enough to leave districts short and families confused. Now lawmakers are proposing reforms to stabilize funding and track every student dollar. So, what broke, who’s fixing what and what should taxpayers watch for next?

Jeff Solochek, Tampa Bay Times education reporter

Take it outside

(20:55) Florida’s state parks face a nearly $760 million repair backlog — from crumbling restrooms and worn trails to aging pavilions and piers. Lawmakers are in a standoff over how much funding to provide, while visitors and park advocates push for urgent action. We break down the high-stakes fight to protect these treasured outdoor spaces.

Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Eric Draper, former executive director of Audubon of Florida and former director of the Florida State Park system

A long shot turns miracle

(35:56) Pastor William Boss survived a 2011 shooting while praying in his Lakeland church — and only years later learned the bullet fragment is still in his skull. He shares how that day changed him, his path to healing and how it reshaped his connection to his congregation and community.

