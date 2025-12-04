© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Fundraiser encore: Vets deploy in the business world, Dr. Deep Sea resurfaces, Florida Man cometh

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published December 4, 2025 at 3:41 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Man without a shirt being checked out by a doctor
Brock Communications
/
Courtesy
Joseph Dituri smiles as he get a visit from his mother and brother on Day 81 of his time living underwater. Ditiri resurfaced in Key Largo on June 9, 2023, after living 100 days in the underwater habitat.

During WUSF’s holiday fundraising drive, "Florida Matters Live & Local" revisits some of the best conversations from this fall.

During WUSF’s holiday fundraising drive, we’re asking you to support "Florida Matters Live and Local" and everything you hear from our newsroom.

In the meantime, we’ll revisit some of the best conversations we’ve had this fall.

Host Matthew Peddie opens by exploring how local programs help veterans turn military skills into civilian success, giving them purpose and support as entrepreneurs.

Then, segments about the unusual and outrageous.

First, immerse yourself in sunken science with a USF researcher who spent three months living underwater.

Then, it’s the wild, weird and sometimes heroic headlines of "Florida Man." From gator-for-beer trades to Batman-pajama burglar chases, the stories range from ridiculous to real.

Turning service into business

(0:00) Adjusting to civilian life can be a challenge for many veterans. In Bradenton, the 26 West Entrepreneurship Center helps vets, active-duty personnel and military spouses launch and grow small businesses. We hear from veterans about finding purpose, building careers and turning military skills into civilian success.

GUESTS:

  • Josh Riley, owner of AI Partner Solutions, National Guard veteran
  • Kim Richmond, 26 West Entrepreneurship Center executive director

A “sub” conscious mind

(11:33) Is life better down where it’s wetter? The researcher known as Dr. Deep Sea knows. He traded his office for an underwater hotel for 100 days to explore how humans handle extreme environments. His time on “Live & Local” took a lot less — but more than enough to ask what he learned and what he missed most about dry land.

GUEST:

  • Joseph Dituri, retired U.S. Navy commander, biomedical researcher and USF professor

The Florida man cometh

(23:38) We spend time with the author who literally wrote the book on turning the state’s strangest headlines into cultural folklore. Does Florida really produce more weirdness per capita than anywhere else? What’s funny, what’s unfair — and what’s undeniably true.

GUEST:

  • Craig Pittman, author
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalVeteransMilitaryUSFEnvironmentOcean ResearchFlorida Man
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher