The boss signs off, Circus City, reinventing the 'Greatest Show,' avoiding TSA drama

Step right up, boys and girls, and prepare to be dazzled, amazed and utterly astonished as we tumble, soar and spin through the wondrous world of circuses, right here in Tampa Bay — the very heart of the big top.

Marvel at the daring feats, dazzling spectacles and larger-than-life legends of Sarasota’s circus legacy, where every acrobat, clown and flying artist leaps straight into your imagination!

Then, witness the circus reimagined — where cutting-edge performances, heart-pounding music and bold new artistry create a spectacle for the modern audience.

But first ....

"Florida Matters Live & Local" starts by sitting down with WUSF general manager JoAnn Urofsky, who is retiring after 23 years of guiding the station through technological changes, funding challenges and the evolving landscape of public media.

What’s next for her and the station she helped shape?

To close, a TSA rep explains what’s allowed in your luggage – and what isn't – and shares some of the strangest things agents have seen.

Farewell, fearless leader

(0:00) JoAnn Urofsky has steered WUSF through decades of change, from new stations to shifting technology to a transforming media landscape. Now she’s preparing for retirement after 23 years as general manager. We’ll look back at her journey — from country DJ to public media leader — and ahead to the future she sees for local news and WUSF.

GUEST:



JoAnn Urofsky, WUSF general manager

Sarasota’s clown jewel

(12:02) Ever since John Ringling hammered down the first stake a century ago and became lord of the three rings, Sarasota has been home to death-defying feats, flying Wallendas, clown capers and animal acts of all sizes. The curator of the Ringling Museum explains how the art form keeps reinventing itself — and why it still draws a crowd.

GUEST:



Jennifer Lemmer Posey, Tibbals curator of circus at The Ringling

Ringing in a new big top

(21:04) The circus has shed its elephants and reinvented itself, largely due to public concern over animal welfare and changes in entertainment preferences. Now, the focus is on human performance, storytelling, music, multimedia and theatrical spectacle. Ringling ringmasters old and new fill us in on the “Greatest Show” for the modern audience.

GUESTS:



Jonathan Lee Iverson, ringmaster with Circus Vargas in California

Lucky Malatsi, “D.J. Lucky” with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

“What’s in your bag?”

(36:00) Skulls, snakes and other jaw-dropping carry-ons make airport headlines — and TSA agents see it all. Want to be a leader of the packers? An expert on such matters advises us how to make it through the checkpoint without stress. Plus, get insider tips for holiday travel crowds.

GUEST:

