© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

USF's new president, local reaction to Australia terror, state park devotees, urban farms

By Sky Lebron,
Amelie HoraceGracyn DoctorLily Belcher
Published December 15, 2025 at 1:31 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF

Sky Lebron is the guest host on "Live & Local," with segments on USF's new man in charge, faith congregrations' reaction to violence, a couple who loves Florida's parks and front-lawn food production.

Sky Lebron fills in this week for Matthew Peddie on "Florida Matters Live & Local," with interviews on university leadership, the antisemitic terror attack in Australia, and a couple of ways to enjoy what nature offers.

The show starts with a conversation on the University of South Florida's new president, Moez Limayem. He was finally confirmed by the state Board of Governors last week and is ready to get to work. What are his priorities?

Next, we turn to the deadly assault on a Hanukkah festival on Sydney's Bondi Beach. It seems so far away, but the violence hits terribly close to home. As terror on faith becomes more common, how do congregrations everywhere balance security, faith and resilience?

Then, a local couple shares their journey visiting every Florida state park, uncovering hidden natural treasures and family-friendly adventures. And finally, micro farmers are growing food for themselves and their neighbors, fostering sustainability and connection.

Moez wanted, and USF delivered

(0:00) After months of waiting, the state Board of Governors gave its unanimous OK to Moez Limayem as USF’s next president. The vote took just 15 minutes. Now comes the longer test: fundraising, faculty trust, athletics investment and steering the university through Florida’s political crosswinds.

GUESTS:

  • Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter
  • Mark Schreiner, WUSF assistant news editor

Local Jewish leaders reflect on Sydney attack

(12:01) The deadly Bondi Beach assault over the weekend echoed previous violence against faith communities abroad. Bay area leaders emphasize resilience, faith and the importance of security at houses of worship. Meantime, congregations are navigating fear while honoring victims and continuing traditions.

GUESTS:

  • Rabbi Philip Weintraub, Congregation B'Nai Israel in St. Petersburg
  • Joseph Probasco, past president of the Tampa Jewish Community Centers and Federation

Tracking Florida’s natural gems

(20:56) Wilma Norton and Peter Couture are on a mission to visit every state park in Florida, discovering diverse landscapes and wildlife along the way. Their journey proves you don’t need to be an outdoor pro to enjoy nature. They share tips, stories and favorite spots for family adventures.

GUESTS:

  • Wilma Norton and Peter Couture, state park devotees

Front-yard farms feeding families

(35:58) Rising grocery prices and pandemic-era supply issues have inspired more locals to grow their own food. In West Pasco, Tanner Johnson tends a half-acre plot producing fresh vegetables for neighbors and restaurants. Programs like Tasty Tuesdays help make this nutritious, locally grown food accessible to everyone.

GUEST:

  • Katherine Campbell, assistant professor and extension specialist in community food systems with UF/IFAS
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalUSFMoez LimayemJewishTampa Jewish Community Centers & FederationTerrorismAustraliaFlorida State ParksUrban Farming
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher