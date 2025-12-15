USF's new president, local reaction to Australia terror, state park devotees, urban farms

Sky Lebron fills in this week for Matthew Peddie on "Florida Matters Live & Local," with interviews on university leadership, the antisemitic terror attack in Australia, and a couple of ways to enjoy what nature offers.

The show starts with a conversation on the University of South Florida's new president, Moez Limayem. He was finally confirmed by the state Board of Governors last week and is ready to get to work. What are his priorities?

Next, we turn to the deadly assault on a Hanukkah festival on Sydney's Bondi Beach. It seems so far away, but the violence hits terribly close to home. As terror on faith becomes more common, how do congregrations everywhere balance security, faith and resilience?

Then, a local couple shares their journey visiting every Florida state park, uncovering hidden natural treasures and family-friendly adventures. And finally, micro farmers are growing food for themselves and their neighbors, fostering sustainability and connection.

Moez wanted, and USF delivered

(0:00) After months of waiting, the state Board of Governors gave its unanimous OK to Moez Limayem as USF’s next president. The vote took just 15 minutes. Now comes the longer test: fundraising, faculty trust, athletics investment and steering the university through Florida’s political crosswinds.

GUESTS:



Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

Mark Schreiner, WUSF assistant news editor

Local Jewish leaders reflect on Sydney attack

(12:01) The deadly Bondi Beach assault over the weekend echoed previous violence against faith communities abroad. Bay area leaders emphasize resilience, faith and the importance of security at houses of worship. Meantime, congregations are navigating fear while honoring victims and continuing traditions.

GUESTS:



Rabbi Philip Weintraub, Congregation B'Nai Israel in St. Petersburg

Joseph Probasco, past president of the Tampa Jewish Community Centers and Federation

Tracking Florida’s natural gems

(20:56) Wilma Norton and Peter Couture are on a mission to visit every state park in Florida, discovering diverse landscapes and wildlife along the way. Their journey proves you don’t need to be an outdoor pro to enjoy nature. They share tips, stories and favorite spots for family adventures.

GUESTS:



Wilma Norton and Peter Couture, state park devotees

Front-yard farms feeding families

(35:58) Rising grocery prices and pandemic-era supply issues have inspired more locals to grow their own food. In West Pasco, Tanner Johnson tends a half-acre plot producing fresh vegetables for neighbors and restaurants. Programs like Tasty Tuesdays help make this nutritious, locally grown food accessible to everyone.

GUEST:

